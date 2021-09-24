This Ryobi Drill Deal Cuts 22% Off the Price — Hurry!

Whether you consider yourself a regular Bob Villa, or more of a call-the-experts type, everyone needs a reliable drill for home projects both large and small. From hanging pictures in the living room to tightening door hinges to building all that IKEA furniture every time you move, all home improvement jobs are made easier with a cordless drill. Right now, you can get the Ryobi 20V Cordless Drill set for just $70, marked down $20 from its regular price of $90. This drill set comes with a cordless drill, charger, and battery, along with a range of drill bits to fit every task. Don’t hesitate to take advantage of the Ryobi deals going on today at Amazon. Looking for something a little different? Be sure to check out the other power tool deals going on today.

This cordless power drill from Ryobi is the ideal tool for any household. The cordless design makes it more portable and easier to use in small spaces, outside, or anywhere that doesn’t have an outlet nearby. This 20V design gives you ample power to complete all of your household jobs, while still being ultra-light enough for anyone to use, including creative kids who want to work on their own projects. The two-speed control, torque settings, and safety design make this tool ideal for everyone from beginners to seasoned home-reno pros. This set comes with 43 separate drill bits to fit anything you need to drill. It also comes with a carrying bag to keep everything organized and together in one place, so you can always access your tools quickly and easily. One SnapFresh battery and charger are included with this cordless power drill.

Ryobi is one of the leading manufacturers of affordable power tools. One of the best things about Ryobi tools is the SnapFresh battery. Each power tool, from cordless drills to weed whackers, comes with a rechargeable battery and charger. These batteries are all interchangeable across tools. Need to finish building that Ikea bookcase, but the battery in your drill is dead? Stick it on the charger and grab the battery pack from your weed whacker or leaf blower to get the job done without missing a beat!

Order the Ryobi 20V cordless drill set from Amazon today to get it for just $70. That’s a $20 savings off its regular price of $90. Prime members get free two-day shipping when ordering. If you’re a new homeowner looking for ways to spruce up your new space, be sure to check out this home renovation guide for tips and tricks to turn your backyard into a BBQ oasis. Complete the look of a home reno handyman with the best work gloves to handle every job.

