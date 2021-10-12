  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Operation Mincemeat: A Dead Man, a Crazy Plan and James Bond’s Birth

By
Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Cholmondeley, Colin Firth as Ewen Montagu, and Johnny Flynn as Ian Fleming in "Operation Mincemeat."
Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Cholmondeley, Colin Firth as Ewen Montagu, and Johnny Flynn as Ian Fleming in “Operation Mincemeat.” Netflix

It’s 1943. The Allies are determined to break Hitler’s grip on occupied Europe, and need to plan an all-out assault on Sicily. But how can those forces attack a land mass without the invasion force facing a potential massacre? 

The responsibility of providing the answer falls to two remarkable intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen) who end up tying the task to an unlikely secret agent: A dead man.

Operation Mincemeat is the true story about the most inspired and improbable disinformation strategy of WWII, dreamed up by two British officers defying logic, risking thousands of lives, and pushing the nerves of its creators to their breaking point, all to alter the course of a war which Germany was winning.

The odd name derives from the actual operation and the Ben McIntyre book of the same name, capturing a remarkable (and desperate) effort to turn the tide of the war in Sicily, a hotbed of Nazi occupation. 

“In stories of war, there is that which is seen and that which is hidden,” Johnny Flynn’s Ian Fleming says in the trailer, released Oct. 5. Yes, that Ian Fleming, who is conspicuously writing “spy-stories” in the clip. One can only presume that the protagonist is James Bond.

Related Guides

  • Best HBO Max Shows
  • Best Sci-Fi Series
  • Best TV Shows

Besides Flynn as Fleming, director John Madden reunites with his good friend (and neighbor), Firth, with the pair working together first on the Oscar-winning Shakespeare in Love. Writer Michelle Ashford (The Pacific) provides the script for a starry cast that includes Kelly Macdonald (No Country for Old Men), Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey), and Simon Russell Beale as Winston Churchill. 

The film follows Montagu and Cholmondeley as they create the dubious strategy to equip a corpse with classified communications and make sure that he washes up on the shores of fascist Spain. The dead man is supposed to be an army major, the planted papers detail the fake British plan to invade Greece, and the strategy only works if the ‘discovered’ documents fall into the highest of Nazi hands. Otherwise, a slaughter likely waits invading soldiers.

“I may vomit,” Macfadyen as Cholmondeley says.

“I may vomit with you,” Firth as Montagu says.

The improbable tale of Operation Mincemeat comes to U.K. theaters in January 2022 and to Netflix at as an yet unreleased 2022 date.

“In the hidden war, the truth is protected by a bodyguard of lies. Its soldiers unseen, its heroes unsung. This is our war,” Flynn as Fleming intones.

Read More: ‘The Harder They Fall,’ a Western Shoot-Em Up

Editors' Recommendations

James Bond’s Creator Ian Fleming Found Inspiration in Jamaica and So Can You

james bonds creator ian fleming found inspiration in jamaica and so can you freshwater pool

How to Wash a Cashmere Sweater Without Ruining It

Knit cozy sweater folded in a pile on wooden background.

What Channel is Fury vs. Wilder 3 on Tonight?

fury vs wilder 3 channel deontay v tyson

How Good Is Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition?

bartender pouring Jameson Caskmates Stout into a glass.

What Time is Fury vs. Wilder 3 Tonight? Full Fight Schedule

fury vs wilder 3 channel deontay v tyson

Best Cinnamon Cocktails to Spice Up Your Fall

Hard apple cider spiced cocktail.

Fury vs Wilder 3 Live Stream: Watch the Fight Online NOW

watch fury vs wilder 3 live stream online 2 spotlight image

What is the Best Mattress Thickness For Good Sleep

thick mattress on a bed frame in the bedroom

Fury vs. Wilder are Stepping Into the Ring NOW — Tune in Live!

Boxing Wilder vs Fury in the match.

The 9 Best Snowboarding Movies and Documentaries to Add to Your 2021 Watch List

best snowboarding movies and documentaries the 9 to add your 2021 watch list

9 Best Small Air Fryers to Buy in 2021

Freshly air fried chicken wings.

The 15 Best Shows on Hulu To Stream Right Now

best shows on hulu letterkenny

The 30 Best Netflix Shows to Binge in 2021

best netflix shows squidgame