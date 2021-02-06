Nectar Presidents Day Sale 2021: The Best Deals You Can Shop Today

Looking for a new mattress in the Presidents Day sales? We’ve got all the best Presidents Day mattress sales rounded up but we’ve also gone one step further and checked out all the best offers from Nectar to ensure you get the absolute best mattress and bed frame for your needs. The company has some fantastic offers going on with big discounts on duvets, mattress foundations, bed frames, and whole bedroom sets from February 2 through February 22. Even better, $399 worth of accessories are included with every mattress sale.

With every Nectar purchase you make, you can enjoy free shipping, with the company using a no-contact form of delivery so you’re guaranteed to be kept safe at all times. Each deal also includes a 365-night trial so you’re sure to find out if the mattress is for you, plus there’s a forever warranty so if you run into any issues, you can get in contact with the company even if you’ve had the mattress for a long time. That’s how confident Nectar is that you won’t be disappointed. In all cases, finance is available, too, if you need to spread the cost on these great deals.

$399 of accessories entirely for free if you buy a mattress sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong. These accessories are genuinely useful. Buy any mattress at Nectar and you get a cooling pillow, a sheet set, and a mattress protector entirely for free. The pillow is anti-microbial so it’ll fight bacteria and keep your pillows feeling fresh, while it also has cooling fibers woven into the cover to keep things cooler.

The mattress protector and sheet set are also anti-microbial so you’ll be safe from any potential bacteria. The mattress protector is waterproof and offers TPU lamination to keep your mattress damage-free from accidents and spills, while the sheet set is a luxurious 300 thread count made from 100% cotton so it feels super comfy. With mattresses starting from just $499, getting so many great accessories for free is a fantastic deal.

Nectar Hit the Hay White Duvet — From $75, Was $149

A good-quality duvet is essential for a comfy night’s sleep. Nectar’s Hit the Hay White Duvets usually cost from $149 for a twin duvet but right now, you can buy one from just $75. Even a King-sized duvet is down to $100 thanks to a price cut of nearly 50%. In all cases, you can enjoy the softest 300 thread-count to snuggle up to with breathable cotton, ensuring that your temperature will be correctly regulated, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in winter. Box stitching means you won’t have to worry about any annoying clumps developing either.

Nectar Mattress Foundation — From $225, Was $350

The Nectar Mattress Foundation has been designed and built with one sole aim — to give you the best sleep of your life. The mattress foundation has been made out of solid pine and natural spruce so it’s suitably solid. Even so, it also promises to be easy to put together and move. That’s thanks to its simple clip-and-lock frame that means it takes minutes to assemble. Optional legs are also included to provide premium support if you need it and again, it takes minutes. Each of the mattress foundation’s slats are perfectly positioned to ensure you get the most support possible for a long time to come. Guaranteed for three years, you can also try the Nectar Mattress Foundation for 50 nights entirely risk-free. That’s how confident Nectar is that you won’t be disappointed.

Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame — From $649, Was $849

If you’d prefer an adjustable bed frame to a mattress foundation, then the Nectar Adjustable Bed Frame is the one for you. Ordinarily starting at $849 for a twin frame, you can buy one right now for $649. It promises the fastest set-up in the industry so it won’t be long before you’re able to adjust your bed however you want. You can elevate your head and feet easily all while enjoying a massage or zero gravity setting for maximum comfort. A wireless remote gives you all the control and you can set multiple programmable memory settings. It’s even possible to set things up perfectly for a reclining position while watching TV. Tempted by the built-in massage? Each session provides 15 minutes of relaxing vibrations to help ease all the stress out of your body. The adjustable bed frame even tosses in two USB outlets so you can charge your devices through your bed. What more could you need?

The Nectar Bedroom Set — From $1099, Was $1525

Want to update your bedroom with one great value purchase? The Nectar Bedroom Set allows you to do that. Starting from $1099, depending on the size bed you require, you can get a bedroom set consisting of one platform bed, one dresser, one dresser top, and two nightstands. Simply add a mattress and you’re good to go with a brand-new bedroom. The Bedroom Set takes all the effort out of purchasing and it looks fantastic, too, thanks to its updated take on mid-century modern design. Stylish brass handles and chic beveled legs complete the look, with everything promising to be easy to assemble. The nightstand and dresser tops even offer two USB ports so you can easily charge your devices from bed. It’s the perfect way to brighten up your bedroom with minimal effort.

