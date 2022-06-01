Memorial Day Sales May be Over, but the Nectar Mattress Sale Lives on

Memorial Day mattress sales may technically be over but some sales live on. That’s certainly the case with the Nectar mattress sale which continues to offer some fantastic benefits for anyone looking to save big on a better night’s sleep. Let’s take a look at what’s on sale and how you can gain some sweet accessories alongside the awesome deals.

Right now, you can still save $100 off the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress or the Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress. In both cases, you also get $499 worth of accessories entirely for free. These include two cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector. Basically, by buying a mattress from Nectar, you’re all set up for a superior night’s sleep.

In the case of the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, prices start from $399 depending on the size you require. For the price, you get a cool sensation as you snooze, a 12-inch high profile, along with minimal motion transfer, and five layers of protection including a quilted cool cover, Nectar smart layer, dynamic support layer, plus a sturdy base layer. Finally, there’s a shift-resistant lower cover to ensure that everything is kept firmly together.

Choose the Nectar Premier and you get those same layers along with a Nectar Smart Layer with ActiveCool HD. That means an even cooler night that’s backed up by dual-action cooling technology so you’ll never suffer from excessive heat while you slumber. The Nectar Premier costs from $799 depending on the size you need and provides you with a 13-inch-high profile.

In both cases, you can enjoy an amazing 365-night home trial so it’s entirely risk-free for you to see if this is the mattress for you. It’s extras like this that easily make Nectar one of the best mattresses around.

Whether you’re looking for the best mattresses for side sleepers or you need one of the best mattresses for back pain, there’s a Nectar mattress for you. Thanks to the Nectar mattress sale, prices start from $399 for a twin mattress or $799 for a queen mattress. Alongside that, you get $499 of accessories entirely for free. Check out the sale now and enjoy a great night’s sleep in no time.

