  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s Still Time to Save 35% Off This Award-Winning Mattress

By

So Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone and you didn’t score all the holiday shopping deals you hoped for, like huge savings on a great mattress from Nectar, eh? Well, then you’d better just stick with that lumpy old mattress for another year and try again in 2021, right?

Wrong. But in the best kind of way, because (surprise, surprise) Nectar has extended their Cyber Monday deals and there’s still time to score The Nectar Mattress at a great rate and, what’s more, it comes with great goodies when you make the purchase this cyber savings week.

(Oh, and don’t worry if you need the whole shebang, from a frame to an adjustable base, those are all on sale at Nectar this week too. And by the way, we’ll use a queen-sized mattress as our frame here, but know that the same savings apply to all Nectar mattresses right now, scaled appropriately based on price.)

A queen-sized Nectar mattress, with its five layers including various foams, a thermoregulating quilted topper, and solid base, is a pretty great deal any day of the year given its standard price of $1,198. For reference, a roughly comparable Casper Wave mattress is nearly $2,600 at full price. But right now, you can score a queen Nectar for just $799, which, for those of you interested in the math, is $399 off.

Now, nearly $400 off a mattress is a great deal and one there’s no need to sleep on — just to act on But to sweeten the deal anyway, know that you have a full year (that’s 365 days for you math fans) to try out your Nectar mattress in your home. You can return the mattress at any time within that year for a full refund if you find it’s just not up to snuff.

OK, so now the deal is beyond solid, it’s stellar: Great price, no risk, e.g. How does Nectar take things up to the proverbial 11? Easy. Free stuff.

This week, on top of all the savings, you can get a mattress protector worth $99, a set of sheets that usually sells for $150, and a set of pillows also worth $150 thrown in with your purchase. So yeah, that’s $399 worth of extras to go with the $399 you save off the queen sized mattress.

Still hesitating here? Then you, sir or madam, must already have one amazing mattress, or you must not value sleep that much.

Editors' Recommendations

There’s Still Time To Save on These Lego Deals on Amazon

best prime day lego set deals 2020 star wars boba fett helmet

There’s Still Time to Shop The Best Cyber Monday Snowboard Deals

best black friday cyber monday snowboard deals male snowboarding on mountain action shot

This Is the Best Memory Foam Mattress on Sale for Cyber Monday

best mattress for side sleepers nectar sleep

The Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals for 2020

leesa mattress prime day sale hybrid

The 20 Best Subscription Boxes to Give Men as Gifts

Why You Should Strive to Be a Modern-Day Renaissance Man

renaissance man computer

10 Best History Books in 2020

best history books to read

The Best Podcasts to Listen to While You’re Working From Home

work from home laptop headphones

The 8 Best Drinking Board Games to Play Right Now

best drinking board games 2020

20 Things Every Man Should Own

time management tips skills man looking at watch drinking coffee

The Best Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

best sci fi fantasy movies on netflix total recall

24 Amazon Prime Movies to Stream Right Now

The 38 Best Gifts for Men in 2020

best gifts for men yeti backpacks