Nectar is Practically Giving Away Mattresses in its Back-to-School Sale

The importance of sufficient sleep to academic success cannot be overstated. Learning is harder and you can’t study efficiently if you aren’t rested. Back-to-school events increasingly include mattress sales in recognition of the significant role of healthy sleep in learning. If you are shopping for a new mattress for yourself or a family member, Nectar’s timely back-to-school sale has insane deals on Nectar mattresses. During this sale, you can score a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress from $499, with up to $399 worth of accessories for no extra charge.

Shop Now

Nectar’s premium memory foam mattress conforms to and supports your body and keeps you cool at the same time. The mattress is 12 inches high and consists of five layers of premium materials. Maximum airflow helps you stay cool while you sleep for the most comfort.

The bottom layer of the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is a shift-resistant lower cover that keeps your mattress in place, even if you put it directly on the floor. Next, a 7-inch layer of standard foam acts as a stable base for the layers above. The middle layer of the mattress includes 2 inches of dynamically adjusting foam that works with the 3-inch layer of high-density, pressure-relieving gel memory foam above. Topping it all off is a quilted cool cover with a breathable poly-blend cover with integrated heat wicking, cooling technology.

Nectar’s memory foam mattress is a medium-firm mattress that relieves the pressure on your back, muscles, and joints while you sleep. The adaptive memory foam layer takes pressure off from beneath your shoulders, hips, and legs so you sleep relaxed with better spinal alignment than with less adaptive mattresses.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is available in six sizes, from Twin to California King. Queen size mattresses are the most popular for all manufacturers and Queen mattress sales draw a great deal of attention.

Nectar’s Queen size Memory Foam mattress is $899 during the back-to-school sale, a savings of $399 with the free accessories included with each Nectar mattress sold during the sales event. The accessories included with the queen-size Nectar Memory Foam Mattress include two free cooling pillows, free sheets, and a free mattress protector.

Installing the Nectar Memory Foam matters is an easy, four-step process. Just move the mattress box to the desired location, slide the mattress out of the box, and unroll it onto the base. After 24 hours the mattress is ready to use.

If you’re not sure whether a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is the right choice, Nectar makes it easy with a 100% risk-free 365-night home trial. You can use the mattress for up to a year and return it for a full refund if you’re not satisfied. Shipping and returns are both free. During the first year and for life you can send in the mattress for repair or replacement if there’s ever a flaw in manufacture.

School starts soon, so Nectar’s back-to-school sale is timely. Support the students in your household with comfortable and supportive mattresses so they can get the best sleep of their lives and be ready to get the most from their education. Buy a Nectar Memory Foam Mattress during this limited-time sale for as little as $499 to receive up to $399 worth of accessories that make up a complete sleep set.

Shop Now

Editors' Recommendations