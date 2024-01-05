 Skip to main content
NBA live stream: How to watch every game without cable

Andrew Morrisey
By
If you’re a basketball fan you may be interested in watching some of the best basketball movies online, but you’re more likely interested in a way to watch NBA games online. It’s pretty easy to do so if you’ve ditched your cable subscription, as there are several live TV streaming services that offer access to networks like TNT, ESPN, and ABC, which are the primary broadcasters of NBA games. Reading onward you’ll find all of the information you need in order to watch NBA games online, as well as a couple of ways to watch every single game the NBA has to offer for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Is there a Free NBA Live Stream?

You aren’t going to find any free NBA live streams to watch the games online, but there is one live TV streaming service that offers an impressive free trial and access to channels that cover NBA games. Fubo is one of the best ways to watch live sports online, and a Fubo free trial will get you free access for a week if you’re a new subscriber. Networks that cover the NBA such as TNT and ESPN are available on Fubo, making it a great way to watch some NBA games for free.

You could also utilize a YouTube TV free trial in the same way. YouTube TV has more than 100 channels in its channel lineup, and they include the likes of TNT, ESPN, and other networks that provide NBA coverage. A YouTube TV free trial is good for 30 days, making it one of the best free trials any streaming service has to offer, and one of the best places to watch NBA live streams for free.

How to Watch Every NBA Game in 2024

If you’re a diehard basketball fan and you’d like to get your eyes on every NBA game in 2024 you’re going to need to get some add-ons to a base streaming service subscription. You can get a Fubo subscription for access to games on TNT, ESPN, and other networks, but you’ll also need to add the NBA League Pass. A subscription to NBA League Pass will get you access to live and on-demand games, ensuring you’re able to get access to out of market NBA games.

You could also do something similar with a Sling TV subscription. If you have the Sling Orange plan you’ll have access to TNT, ESPN, and ABC, and you can add the NBA League Pass to your Sling subscription. This combination typically goes for $55 per month, but Sling currently has its Orange Plan bundled with NBA League Pass for $50 per month.

