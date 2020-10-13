5 Mattress Sales You Can’t Afford to Miss This Prime Day

Prime Day might be Amazon’s big event, but the online retailer’s Prime Day Deals have a long reach, in that other retailers are scrambling over themselves to get in on the action. And housewares and bedroom furniture are no exception. We’re seeing huge discounts in conjunction with Prime Day Mattress Sales, wherein some of the biggest mattress brands, like Casper, Leesa and Tempur-Pedic are discounting many of their best mattresses. Don’t miss out on your chance to score a comfy new mattress from one of these top brands.

Nectar

Memory foam mattresses are legendary for their individualized comfort and ability to give you a good night’s sleep. Today only, Nectar is offering $399 in free accessories when you order one of its offerings. That means that when you purchase a memory foam mattress (with its 5 layers especially designed for comfort, including a quilted cooling Tencel cover), you can add a cooling pillow set ($150), a set of sheets ($150) and a mattress protector ($99) for free! On top of all this, Nectar has knocked down the price of its mattresses. You can get a queen-size mattress for only $799, down from its regular price of $1,198. That’s 30% off!

Leesa

For every ten mattresses Leesa sells, it donates one; the company’s motto is “Mattresses made for good.” Right now, the brand is making that kind of charitable work easier than ever to participate in, by discounting its mattresses up to $500 with their third annual mattress sale. There’s tons of variety here along with chances to save. You can save up to $200 on a memory foam mattress (known for its cooling qualities), or $350 off of foam and spring hybrid mattress (the best of both worlds of support and comfort) or go luxurious with the $500 off Leesa’s foam and dual spring hybrid (it provides targeted relief with achieved with micro-coils). No matter what kind of mattress you prefer, you can save.

Casper

Casper isn’t mucking about or being selective. The brand is getting right to the point. The famous direct-to-consumer brand that delivers your mattress — rolled into an impressively tiny box — is offering 15% off all its mattresses, and at least 10% off everything else they sell. Casper is known for its 100-night risk-free trial, as well as its 10-year warranty. Right now, you can get its Original mattress for only $506, or go upmarket and invest in the Wave Hybrid for $1,271, down from $1,495. At the same time, there are items like an extra layer for your mattress for only 30% off, and essential items like sheet sets and quilts for 60% off.

Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic boasts that it offers the most highly recommended bed in the country, and the brand is indeed legendary for its luxurious mattresses. The company’s mattresses are famous for their ability to adapt to your body’s temperature, its weight and its shape. Today only, the company is offering a whopping $300 off of its Luxe and Breeze mattresses. For example, the Tempur-Luxe Adapt mattress, made from a special material designed to cradle your body, is on sale for $3,399, down from its regular price of $3,699. In addition to these sales, Tempur-Pedic is offering 40% off of items like mattress toppers

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle is taking a more relaxed approach, offering 10% off, site wide, for almost the entirety of the month (until October 26). The brand’s Foam mattress, which combines 6.5 inches of a special adaptive and supportive foam with graphite and a specialized cooling gel, is reduced to $535.50 from its original price of $595. If you’re a side-sleeper and want something more supportive, you might want to check out their Mint mattress, marked down to $895 from $995. Meanwhile, those who prefer a softer mattress might want to look to the Hybrid, which offers a bouncy combo of foam and springs and sells for $1,345.50, down from $1,495.

