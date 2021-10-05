Say goodbye to sleepless nights and body pains while in bed by buying a new mattress. If you’re worried that such a purchase would be beyond your budget, the good news is that there are mattress sales that you can take advantage of. You’ll be able to buy a mattress from among the most popular brands without having to pay full price for them, if you know where to look for these deals.

If you want to replace your aging mattress right now, you’re in luck as there’s a mattress flash sale that’s happening today involving brands like Cocoon by Sealy, Nectar, Leesa, and Tempur-Pedic. Some of these discounts are only available for a limited time, while for others, it’s unclear how long they’ll last. If you see a deal that you like, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress – $799, was $1,239

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress appears in The Manual’s best mattress as the top option for hot sleepers, because its stretch-knit cover is infused with a proprietary phase change material that is capable of absorbing and dissipating heat. The queen size version of the mattress is currently available from Cocoon by Sealy for just $799, after a $240 discount to its original price of $1,239.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress – $799, was $1,298

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress features a cool-to-the-touch quilted breathable cover to help regulate your sleeping temperature, as well as a gel-infused memory foam that gently cradles you while you sleep with minimal motion transfer across the mattress. The foam also comes with ActiveCool HD technology, which adjusts to your changing body temperature. The queen size version is currently available from Nectar with a $299 discount, lowering its price to $799 from its original price of $1,298.

Leesa Original Mattress – $949, was $1,099

The Leesa Original Mattress comes with a gray, twill cover that’s soft and breathable, with the brand’s signature four-stripe design. The all-foam mattress lets you sleep cool while it contours to your body to relieve pressure, with its foam base layer providing support for all kinds of body types and sleeping positions. The queen size version is available from Leesa at $150 off, lowering the mattress’ price to $949 from its original price of $1,099.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress – $1,099, was $1,699

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress combines the proprietary phase change material from the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress with a conforming memory foam and premium coils with Active Support Technology, for more targeted support to any body size, shape, and sleeping position. The Bolsa coils also channel any excess heat through breathable springs, to keep you cooler for a longer time. The queen size version of the mattress is available from Cocoon by Sealy for $1,099, after a $600 discount to its original price of $1,699.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud – $1,399, was $1,999

Tempur-Pedic’s Tempur-Cloud mattress is made of proprietary Tempur material that adapts to your weight, shape, and temperature, so that you can have truly personalized and supportive sleep. The mattress minimizes the pressure points that keep you awake at night, while also reducing motion transfer so that your partner won’t be disturbed by any movements that you make. The queen-size Tempur-Cloud is available from Tempur-Pedic for $1,399, after a $600 discount to its original price of $1,999.

