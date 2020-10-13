Leesa Mattress Prime Day Sale 2020: Save Up To $500

It’s not just Amazon that is offering amazing Prime Day deals. Other retailers don’t want to be left our of the shopping action, and we’re seeing competitive sales in every category, from cutting edge tech at Best Buy to homewares and furniture. One area where you can hope to save is in bedding and Prime Day mattress deals. Right now, Leesa is celebrating their third annual mattress sale by offering up to $500 off of selected mattresses. With a motto “Mattresses made for good,” Leesa donates one mattress for every 10 it sells, so the savings will get passed on.

Original Mattress — Save up to $200

Leesa’s Original Mattress counts itself as “medium-firm,” a 5-7 out of 10 on the scale of firmness. It’s middle-of-the-road, both supportive and comfortable. This is the most popular, and affordable mattress that Leesa sells. The Original is divided into three specific layers. At the base, you have the signature core support layer, which is the segment of foam that will support your body, no matter how you sleep. Next, there is a layer of memory foam; this is key is establishing a contour for your body so that pressure on your hips, back, and shoulder can be relieved. Finally, there’s the top layer of breathable foam; this is the mattress cooling system, but it also gives some bounce and an added layer of comfort.

Hybrid Mattress — Save up to $350

The Hybrid Mattress works much the same as the Original, but it’s got some extra layers to give you some more sleeping options. Also rating 5-7 on the firmness scale, the hybrid gives you the benefit of both pocket springs and foam for an advanced range of support. There’s more going on here than with the original, with four layers instead of three. The base layer contains more than 1,000 pocket springs, which ensure both durability and stability while regulating motion transfer. On top of this is the memory layer, which redistributes pressure instead of keeping it all in one place, like your back or hips. Next is a comfort layer, with hole-punched responsive foam that both air conditions the experience, and gives the bed some bounce. On top, we have the hybrid cover, which is a layer of ultimate softness that you just want to snuggle up on. And it breathes too!

Legend Mattress — Save up to $500

Things are about to get super luxe. For those of us who need not just some extra support, but lots of it, and a whole different level of comfort and bounce there’s the Legend Mattress. Like the Hybrid, this is a combination of springs and foam. But here Leesa has added two layers of springs, to give the ultimate coverage and support: it has both pocket springs and micro coils. There’s an added relief and stability layer that makes sure that motion transfer is never an issue, as well as a Legend cover that’s made with both your comfort and sustainability in mind. It’s made from 100% organic cotton, soft-as-can-be merino wool, and fiber from recycled plastic water bottles. This bed is, pardon the pun, a dream.

