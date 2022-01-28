Leesa is taking $400 off their best mattress with this sale

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you think it’s time to replace your old mattress, you’re in luck because there are all kinds of mattress deals that cater to different needs and budgets. For those who are looking for a luxury mattress that will ensure comfortable and restful sleep every night, you should check out these amazing discounts for the Leesa Legend Mattress. Leesa is offering the Twin XL size for $1,649, down $250 from $1,899; the Full size for $1,949, down $250 from $2,199; the Queen size for $2,049, down $350 from $2,399; and the King and Cal King sizes for $2,299, down $400 from $2,699.

Leesa is among The Manual’s best mattress-in-a-box brands, and the Leesa Legend Mattress is its top-of-the-line offering. In our guide for the best mattress thickness for good sleep, the Leesa Legend Mattress’ thickness of 12 inches is perfect for sleepers who weigh more than 230 pounds, and thick mattresses with a thick base layer are much more supportive than thin mattresses. It’s also a hybrid mattress with two layers of springs, namely pocket springs that provide edge-to-edge support and micro coils that offer hip and shoulder support.

The mattress’ cover is made of organic cotton and Merino wool, for a super soft feeling that maintains a comfortable temperature for every season. Merino wool is also hypoallergenic, resistant to bacteria, mildew, and mold.

A luxury mattress like the Leesa Legend Mattress may be considered a hefty investment, but it will be worth every penny once you start experiencing the best sleep you’ve had in years. You can purchase the Twin XL size for $1,649, down $250 from $1,899; the Full size for $1,949, down $250 from $2,199; the Queen size for $2,049, down $350 from $2,399; and the King and Cal King sizes for $2,299, down $400 from $2,699. The deal may disappear at any moment, so if you don’t want to miss this offer, don’t hold back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The up to $400 discount for the Leesa Legend Mattress is hard to ignore, but if you’d like to take a look at other options, there are many more offers from various retailers. To help you with your search for a new mattress, we’ve gathered some of the best mattress deals that you can shop right now.

