  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Leesa is taking $400 off their best mattress with this sale

By
The Leesa Legend Mattress on the bedframe.

If you think it’s time to replace your old mattress, you’re in luck because there are all kinds of mattress deals that cater to different needs and budgets. For those who are looking for a luxury mattress that will ensure comfortable and restful sleep every night, you should check out these amazing discounts for the Leesa Legend Mattress. Leesa is offering the Twin XL size for $1,649, down $250 from $1,899; the Full size for $1,949, down $250 from $2,199; the Queen size for $2,049, down $350 from $2,399; and the King and Cal King sizes for $2,299, down $400 from $2,699.

Leesa is among The Manual’s best mattress-in-a-box brands, and the Leesa Legend Mattress is its top-of-the-line offering. In our guide for the best mattress thickness for good sleep, the Leesa Legend Mattress’ thickness of 12 inches is perfect for sleepers who weigh more than 230 pounds, and thick mattresses with a thick base layer are much more supportive than thin mattresses. It’s also a hybrid mattress with two layers of springs, namely pocket springs that provide edge-to-edge support and micro coils that offer hip and shoulder support.

The mattress’ cover is made of organic cotton and Merino wool, for a super soft feeling that maintains a comfortable temperature for every season. Merino wool is also hypoallergenic, resistant to bacteria, mildew, and mold.

A luxury mattress like the Leesa Legend Mattress may be considered a hefty investment, but it will be worth every penny once you start experiencing the best sleep you’ve had in years. You can purchase the Twin XL size for $1,649, down $250 from $1,899; the Full size for $1,949, down $250 from $2,199; the Queen size for $2,049, down $350 from $2,399; and the King and Cal King sizes for $2,299, down $400 from $2,699. The deal may disappear at any moment, so if you don’t want to miss this offer, don’t hold back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More mattress deals

The up to $400 discount for the Leesa Legend Mattress is hard to ignore, but if you’d like to take a look at other options, there are many more offers from various retailers. To help you with your search for a new mattress, we’ve gathered some of the best mattress deals that you can shop right now.

Leesa Sale: Up to $400 off + 2 Free Pillows

Up to $400 off + 2 Free Pillows
When you buy any Leesa mattress, you'll get a sheet set. You can get $350 off if you buy their Legend mattress, $250 off for their Hybrid mattress, and $150 off on their Original mattress. more
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Leesa Original Mattress, Queen

$949 $1,099
Leesa mattress feels like a hug while you sleep. The premium foam has cooling and contouring elements, and also offers pressure-relieving support. more
Buy at Leesa
Queen

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress

$986 $1,095
From temperature regulation to dependable support, this mattress offers it all. Its three-foam build consists of the T&N Adaptive foam which conforms to the shape of your body for a comfortable sleep. more
Buy at Tuft & Needle
Queen

Layla Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

$899 $1,049
Layla's memory foam is made to cradle and make your body comfortable as you sleep. You'll wake up feeling refreshed without any body pain. more
Buy at Layla Sleep

Layla Hybrid Mattress

from $1,099 + two pillows
Invest in this 6-layer hybrid mattress from Layla Sleep which is both firm and soft. You can choose between sleeping on a firmer side or an ultra-soft, plush-like side by simply flipping it. more
Buy at Layla Sleep

T&N Original Mattress

$591 $695
Reward yourself with a mattress that is comfortable for all kinds of sleeping positions. The T&N Original is a classic choice made from two layers of open-cell foam and cooling gel for a cozy feeling. more
Buy at Tuft & Needle

Editors' Recommendations

The 10 Best All-Inclusive Ski Resorts to Visit

Skiiers shred slopes

Virgil Abloh-Louis Vuitton Sneakers Fund Scholarships

Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1's.

The 15 Best Netflix Documentaries to Stream Right Now

6 Reasons Why We Recommend Stitch Fix for Fresh Men’s Styles

Stitch Fix work from home style outfit

The 14 Best Workout Apps for Men In 2022

Witness the Bizarre Natural Beauty of the Yosemite Firefall

The annual Firefall event at Horsetail Fall in California's Yosemite National Park.

Go Wine Tasting With This Virginia Wine Guide

868 Estate Vineyards.

These Are the Best Wes Anderson Movies, Ranked

A Real-Life Spiderman Panel Sells For a Record $3.4 Million

Venom's first appearance in Spider-Man in 1984.

This is What Some of the Top Brewers Drink at Home

Andy Hooper brewer.

The 17 Best Shows on Hulu to Stream Right Now

best shows on hulu arresteddevelopment

Miami Travel Guide: Where to Stay, What to Eat, and More

miami florida travel guide featured

How Tempo Move’s Compact Modular Fitness Is Changing the Game

A man using Tempo Move in front of his TV.