 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Helix Mattress Black Friday Sale: Early deals you can shop right now

John Alexander
By
A Helix Moonlight mattress in a bedroom.
.

The time is right to get a great mattress, as fall deals are here at Helix. They provide some of the best mattresses, all of which are 20% off sitewide during this deal. Plus, when you get a mattress, you can get a pair of their dream pillows for free, a $150 value. And if you need a bed base or any bedding for your new mattress? That’s 20% off, too. Just tap the button below to start shopping. But be sure to keep reading, as well, so you can see what the best items in the store are and how to get the most from the sale.

Why you should shop Helix deals

Helix has many types of mattresses to choose from for their sale. If you aren’t sure which one is best, be sure to take their quiz by tapping one of the “WHICH MATTRESS IS RIGHT?” buttons in their store. However, some are just good deals and you don’t need a specialty guide to tell you that. Here’s what to hone in on to make sure you make out with the best deals of the moment:

Recommended Videos

Parents of younger children, in particular, should take a look at the mattress. It made our list of the best mattresses for kids due to its innovative dual-sided design. One side is made to be extra firm to support young children that need extra support, while the flip side is softer for big kids. This greatly increases the longevity, in practical terms, of the mattress. It was $748, but you can save $149 and get it for $599 now.

Related

It’s also a fantastic time to shop the of Helix’s finest mattresses. Designed very specifically for various sleep styles (side sleeper, back sleeper, etc.) and preferred feels, these mattresses are typically quite expensive and now have hundreds of dollars in discounts applied to them.

To see all of these mattresses, as well as bases and bedding, all at 20% off, just tap the button below. And don’t forget, if you do get a mattress while this sale lasts, you’ll also get two free pillows, worth $150. So be sure to shop before it all disappears.

Editors' Recommendations

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Nerf Black Friday: Early deals on 180+ guns and accessories
best nerf guns for adults 2021

The holiday shopping season is almost here, and even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially kick off in late November, we're already seeing some excellent deals drop. To be more specific, early Nerf Black Friday deals are floating around over at Amazon, with quite a few of the best cheap Nerf gun deals making the rounds. Whether you love Nerf yourself, want to stock up the office, or grab some cool Nerf guns and accessories for your kids, now's the time to do it. There are so many available we recommend browsing the sale for yourself, especially if you're looking for one Nerf model in particular, but we've also called out a few of our favorites below.

What to shop in the early Nerf Black Friday sale
Did you know you can actually mod Nerf guns? Pretty awesome, right?

Read more
Ready to propose? Black Friday engagement ring deals are here
engagement-ring-on-hand-by-alekon-pictures-from unsplash

There are few experiences more stressful than when you're planning to propose to that special someone. Even if you know what they're going to answer before you ask, you'll feel a bit of anxiety. Namely, there's a feeling that you need to get it all right -- get it perfect. A key element of making that happen is the engagement ring you choose. It's no secret that engagement rings can be pricey and come in a wide variety of styles and price points. If it's about that time, you're in luck because Kay Jewelers has already started their Black Friday engagement ring deals. We recommend heading to Kay to check the deals out yourself, but we've also called out a few of our favorites below.

What to shop in the Kay engagement ring Black Friday deals
Before you can even begin planning what to wear to your wedding, you'll need to pop the question. Before you can pop the question, you'll need a worthy engagement ring to give to your partner. But where do you start? Pro Tip: If you haven't already, take your partner out shopping and hit a jewelry store at some point to get an idea of what kinds of pieces they like.

Read more
I found four early Black Friday TV deals worth shopping now — From $270
sony bravia xr x90k deal walmart october 2023 4k tv

Prime Day in October may be over, and the holiday shopping season may be right behind it, but that doesn't mean there are no deals to be found. In fact, I have discovered some incredible early Black Friday TV deals -- or at least these prices are Black Friday-worthy -- that you might want to know about. If you're in the market for a new TV to, say, stream the best Amazon Prime movies in October, or watch these amazing shows on Max, the discounts below are some of the best out there today. And I do mean some of the best out there.
TCL 50-inch class Q5 QLED 4K HDR smart Google TV -- $270, was $400

A 50-inch TV is nothing to scoff at, but one at this price is downright incredible, let alone a QLED that leverages Quantum Dot crystal clear technology. This Google TV also gives you direct access to streaming, as long as you connect it to WiFi, with no other devices necessary. But for video, you get the 4K ultra-HD resolution, at four times that of standard HD, the QLED tech with an UltraWide color gamut for more realistic depictions and motion rate 240 for smooth motion every time. It also supports HDR Pro+, Dolby Vision, and DTS Virtual: X, with AMD FreeSync support to boot. Basically, this is an awesome TV at this price point.

Read more