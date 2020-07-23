Bi-coastal living is tough. Cross-country flights are exhausting in modern times, so just imagine how stressful it was back in the day for folks like William Randolph Hearst. When the pressures of being a billionaire partying with celebrities in California got to be too much, Hearst and his mistress Marion Davies would flee to Long Island, New York for the summer. Their former home is now part of the Gold Coast Mansions of Long Island and it is up for sale.

Built in 1906, the Hearst-Davies House was a more modest retreat compared to the world-famous Hearst Castle on California’s Central Coast. No zebras roaming free here, the Tudor-style residence sits on 1.12 acres — microscopic compared to the 250,000 acres of his West Coast home. But small in scale doesn’t mean small in style. This mansion is still packed with high-end design, luxury amenities, and plenty of space for you and 10 friends to unwind.

By today’s standards, many of the rooms in the Hearst-Davies House may feel small, but the fact that this home survived the “take the walls down” trend of the early 2000’s intact adds to its charm. An inviting foyer warmly welcomes guests, the his-and-hers sitting rooms speak to the time when the home was built, and features like black and white tile in the bathroom remind you of the history of the space. With updates that honor the original design, it is easy to picture Hearst roaming the halls, sitting down to enjoy a glass of whiskey in front of the fireplace, or entertaining guests with a round of pool in the billiards room and a drink from the 800-bottle wine cellar.

While the home holds on to tradition in the formal furnishings and deep-hued color palette, the kitchen has a more contemporary feel to it. A massive island ideal for catering large parties anchors the space. Modern, stainless steel appliances are balanced by white cabinetry and a mix of marble and granite countertops. Careful attention to detail was paid during the renovation of the kitchen, ensuring it still spoke to the historic significance of the Hearst-Davies House, so even though it is new, it fits in perfectly with the overall style of the home.

Outside, the high-end living continues. There are several sitting areas to choose from, including a small patio with a firepit, a wrap-around covered veranda, a sprawling green lawn, and a spacious gazebo that overlooks the pool. Despite the close proximity of neighboring homes, all of the spaces are afforded plenty of privacy thanks to lush vegetation and old-growth trees.

The Hearst-Davies House is currently on the market, priced at $2.192 million and is listed by Sabrina Teplin of Douglas Elliman. You can visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com for more historic, spectacular, and celebrity homes and real estate news, or peruse Celebrity Home Video Tours.

