Funko’s Newest Collectible Figures Celebrate the NBA’s 75th

The NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary throughout the 2021-22 season.

To observe this diamond gala, Nike’s NBA City Edition uniforms were released on Nov. 1, the anniversary of the first-ever NBA game played between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Huskies in 1946. The league also released its NBA 75th Anniversary Team, which includes all 50 members of the 1996 NBA 50th Anniversary Team in addition to 25 more players voted by a panel of media members, current and former players, coaches, general managers, and team executives. 11 current players were selected to the squad and now, several of those players have been commemorated as miniature (five-inch and 12-inch) figurines.

Funko, headquartered in Everett, Washington, is making its NBA foray with these collectible representations of some of the sport’s best players. Each player is dressed in quintessential team uniforms and features characteristic musculature, facial expressions, and characteristics.

Amongst those who have received a Funk rendition are Los Angeles Lakers‘ LeBron James, with signature beard with skinny mustache, Anthony Davis, sporting a typical tee under tank and unibrow. The rest of the list includes Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets, Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

These figures are perfect for any veteran or beginning Funko collector. The biggest pro for starting a Funko Pop collection is the funky and distinct look that the models can provide for a man room or sports den. There’s a huge choice of Funko toys, from the new NBA star dolls to hip-hop stalwarts like Notorious B.I.G. and Ice Cube.

Though these are collectibles, Funko Pop Vinyl boxes are not sealed, so you can actually open, enjoy, and display the toy without destroying its mint value.

Another thing Funko purchasers can bank on is that when buying a Funko Pop Vinyl, there’s always a limited bonus number produced, such as special editions with only 10 units manufactured. By purchasing a “Chance Of Chase” LeBron James, for example, there’s the opportunity to luck out to receive the ‘chase,’ or limited quantity variant.

Chase variants are shipped at random, so you’ll just have to cross your fingers. Careful, though, because once you dip into the collectible figurine pool, it’s hard not to dive in head first, and begin buying them all up.

Funko Vinyl Gold NBA collectibles are available for pre-order at www.walmart.com; Five-inch figures retail for $10 and 12-inch figures for $25.

