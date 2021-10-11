October is officially the 25th anniversary of Pokemon and to celebrate, some retailers like GameStop will be offering exclusive products and collectibles. But while there are some new launches coming, which is exciting for sure, the series has been around for so long there’s already a lot to choose from. There’s Pokemon The Card Game, the video game titles, the TV series, the various movies, or any of the other collectibles, including figurines, and stuffed animals too! Some places have a better selection than others, especially when it comes to the more unique collectibles. In light of that, we thought we’d do a quick rundown of all the best places to grab some awesome Pokemon gear.

As you might expect, this list will be updated accordingly when someone new launches or makes a worthy collection of Pokemon gear available. For now, these are the best places to check out!

GameStop – Best Overall

Up first in the list is GameStop, one of the best places to get not just awesome Pokemon gear of all types, but also exclusive collectibles that you won’t find anywhere else. Furthermore, to celebrate the Pokemon 25th Anniversary GameStop will be launching a host of new gear like accessories, collectibles, card game packs, and more. Pallet Town was just the beginning so many years ago, and with new games, shows, and gear coming out, it’s clear the series is going to continue being a powerhouse long into the future.

ToyWiz – Best for Cards

To pick from one of the largest collections of Pokemon Trading Card Game single cards, booster packers, boxes, decks, and more, ToyWiz is one of the best places to go. They also include rare and unique card packs, like the new Pokemon Celebrations series. There are even options to pre-order card packs that are coming soon or not yet released.

Pokemon Center – Best for Accessories

Backpacks, purses, plushies, clothing, figures, pins, you name it, Pokemon Center has the best selection of fan-favorite accessories. You can grab stylized drinkware and coffee mugs, wall art, and even garden statues. Currently, there are quite a few things sold out, or out of stock, so if there’s something specific you want, you may need to keep checking back!

Etsy – Best Custom Gear

If you want something custom-designed or personalized, Etsy is one of the best places to go, and there a bunch of Pokemon-themed items available too. Some things you’ll find include stickers, name plates, Pokemon-themed terrariums, T-shirts, and more!

Amazon – Best for Toys

Costumes. Check. Toys. Check. Pokemon cards. Check. Random collectibles and figurines. Check. It’s probably no surprise that Amazon has a great selection of Pokemon gear, but their inventory of toys is unmatched. From plushies and proper stuffed animals to a Pokemon carry case and full playset, there’s a lot to discover.

Celebrating 25 Years of the Pokemon Franchise

Yes, many of these places are excellent choices to find Pokemon gear, but it would be remiss of us not to mention GameStop’s exclusive 25th anniversary Pokemon event again. Throughout October they will be unveiling new and exclusive items, including rare collectibles and Pokemon card packs. If you’re a fan of the series it’s not something you want to miss. If you’re not a fan of Pokemon there are still plenty of collectibles at GameStop you might be interested in, and some of them have some serious attention to detail.

