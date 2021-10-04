There are a lot of nostalgic items and themes coming back, and one of the most exciting, at least for music enthusiasts and record collectors, is the chance to grab exclusive vinyls of both classic and popular artists. Not only can you pad out your music collection with beloved records from the days of yore, but also modern artists like Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Jake Scott, Mac Miller, and many more. It’s all part of Walmart’s Music Mania event, which will see new vinyl exclusives and music collectibles released every day.

As part of the event, Walmart is also releasing Funko Pop’s new Vinyl Gold figures which feature artists like Tupac, Ice Cube, Biggie Smalls, and even Metallica. Yes, you can get mini versions of James, Lars, Kirk, and Jason Newsted, along with the Metallica black album (self-titled). It’s the perfect opportunity to bolster your record collection and snag some new, unique figures of all your favorite artists. While the event officially kicked off on September 30, the new daily releases are still ongoing, and everything that’s been released is still available! You can shop the sale below, or you can keep reading to see some of our favorites!

Blake Shelton’s Body Language

Walmart Exclusive Vinyl – You can grab Blake Shelton’s latest album, Body Language, on an exclusive LP vinyl. You might recognize him from the show The Voice, or you might be a long-time fan of his solid, country music chops.

Bruno Mars 24k Gold

Walmart Exclusive Vinyl – Bruno Mars didn’t disappoint with his third studio album, 24K Magic (XXIVK Magic) and this Walmart exclusive vinyl commemorates the release in classic form, with a gold record.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s Love for Sale

Walmart Exclusive Vinyl – Combining two powerful and talented artists for the second time, Love for Sale is the sixty-first studio album from Tony Bennett and the seventh from Lady Gaga. Featured cover versions of popular jazz tracks, this exclusive vinyl commemorates the collaboration in classic form. The record is adorned with a lovely picture of both artists, ideal for any collector or fan of these two!

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever

Walmart Exclusive Vinyl – The second studio album from Billie Eilish, one of today’s more influential pop and multi-genre artists, is Happier Than Ever and you can grab a vinyl version exclusively from Walmart during Music Mania. Whether you love her music, or you just want a display-ready vinyl, this is an excellent option!

Funko Vinyl Gold 12-inch Biggie Smalls

Notorious B.I.G. is in the house ya’ll. Depicting Biggie in his fan-favorite white suit, this large Funko POP! figure stands 12-inches tall. The attention to detail is fantastic, but the figure also comes with a sleek, display-ready box that looks great on the shelf. It can also stack with other Funko Gold collectibles, which is convenient if you want to pick-up, and show off, the entire series!

Metallica

Walmart Exclusive – Enter sandman. Also, enter stage left, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Jason Newsted. This pack includes the cover art from the iconic Metallica self-titled album and each of the band’s members in Funko Pop figurine style, best for displaying alongside your music collection. The entire set is packaged in a collective hard case that’s clear and ready to rock, on the shelf. You can also grab Metallica’s self-titled album or Ride the Lighting as exclusive vinyls!

Twenty One Pilots

Walmart Exclusive Vinyl – Released in May 2021, Scaled and Icy is the sixth studio album from Twenty One Pilots and you can grab it, exclusively, in vinyl form. This isn’t your average all-black record, either, it’s adorned in a Curacao blue color, looking real icy. Nailing down the genre for these guys is a little tough as they run the gamut, from pop to alternative and far beyond via synth, electro, and hip-hop.

Funko Vinyl Gold 5-inch Tupac

Did you hear about the rose that grew from a crack in the concrete? One of the most influential hip-hop artists is here, commemorated in a 5-inch Funko Vinyl Gold figure. As with most in the series, the figure comes packaged neatly inside a sleek, display-ready box so you can put it right on your shelf, looking great.

The Doors

Walmart Exclusive – Over 50 years ago, The Doors launched Waiting for the Sun, the band’s third studio album. To reminisce, you can grab this neatly packaged collection which includes the album’s cover art, and each of the band’s members as Funko Pop figurines. Just like the Metallica collection, it’s packaged inside a protective hard case, perfect for displaying on a shelf or a well-lit stand!

More Exclusive Artists

Of course, there are a ton of additional vinyls, figures, and collectibles available from artists that are not listed above. Queen, Ed Sheeran, Johnny Cash, they’re all represented and you can check those out during Walmart’s Music Mania event.

Ed Sheeran

Queen

Finneas

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Johnny Cash Live from Austin, Texas

Willie Nelson Live from Austin, Texas

Merle Haggard Live from Austin, Texas

Waylon Jennings Live from Austin, Texas

Kris Kristofferson Live from Austin, Texas

Dwight Yoakam Live from Austin, Texas

