As Labor Day kicks off, we’ll be seeing more sales and promotions from various brands, allowing most of us the opportunity to grab an item we’ve been wanting! If that sounds like you, and you’ve been waiting to upgrade your bed, or more specifically your mattress, now’s the perfect opportunity! There are some Labor Day mattress sales going on, along with Queen mattress deals, but it also depends on what you’re looking for. Would you like a conventional spring mattress or memory foam? Do you like cooling properties or no?

During its 2021 Labor Day Sale, Sealy is offering its Cocoon mattress at quite a discount. You’ll save 35% off on any of the models, but you’ll also get a free gift with your purchase — a free set of pillows and sheets! While there are many options to choose from, some examples include the Chill Memory Foam 10-inch mattress in Queen for $799, which is $440 off. You could also opt for the larger Chill Hybrid 12-inch mattress in Queen for $1,100, which is $600 off. Of course, prices vary depending on the mattress size and model. You can check those out, and learn about some of the best deals in the sale below.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress — $799, was $1,240

The Chill Memory Foam 10-inch profile mattress by Sealy, part of the Cocoon lineup, is made of premium, soft, and comfortable memory foam materials. The stretch-knit cover is composed of a “phase change material” that offers a cooling feeling. It achieves this by both absorbing and dissipating heat, so you stay comfortable while you sleep. It’s a perfect fit in softness and firmness, right down the middle, and the foam adapts to your body size, shape, and sleep positions. You can grab it in sizes starting with Twin, up to California King. Right now, the Queen Chill Memory Foam Mattress is $799, though it’s normally $1,240, so you’re getting $440 off. Every Labor Day purchase includes a free gift as well, which is a set of pillows and sheets to match your new bed.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill Hybrid Mattress — $1,100, was $1,700

Also part of the Cocoon lineup, the Chill Hybrid 12-inch profile mattress by Sealy combines memory foam, premium coils, and the cooling cover. It’s a merger of both traditional and new bed technologies. The coils are encased in fabric, designed both to transfer less motion and to reduce squeaking during use. Meanwhile, the memory foam layer employs the same breathable phase change material as other full-foam variants, which keeps the surface of the bed cool and sleepers more comfortable during the night. It comes in sizes Twin up to California King, all of which are on sale. The Chill Hybrid Mattress in Queen is $1,100 right now, though it’s normally $1,700, so you’re saving $600. All Labor Day purchases include the free gift, which is a set of pillows and sheets — a $90 value according to Sealy.

