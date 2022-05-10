Save 20% on the This Casper Mattress, Base and Protector Set

Many of us think of Casper as the memory foam mattress in a box that started it all, and for good reason. Casper is one of the most beloved and most popular mattresses on the market and right now they are offering 20% on their best-selling sleep essentials. With bundles beginning at $1,026, you can save hundreds on sets that include a Casper mattress, a Casper foundation, which is the Casper equivalent to a box spring, and a waterproof mattress protector. Casper’s mattress comes in six different sizes, and the bigger the mattress, the bigger your savings. This is not a mattress sale to sleep on, pun intended.

Casper’s Original Mattress was designed with three zones of support that keeps you comfortable all night long and deliver proper spinal alignment. Casper’s original AirScape layer of breathable foam increases airflow, circulating air so that you stay cool in your sleep and wake up feeling refreshed. No matter what sleep position you prefer, Casper will provide the perfect supportive fit.

Casper understands that it can take your body up to thirty nights to settle into your new mattress, so each Casper mattress comes with 100 nights to try it out, commitment-free. If you don’t sleep better, you’ll get your money back in full. Casper offers free shipping and Covid-friendly no-contact delivery. Returns are easy and free with every order, and there’s no need to worry about packing up your mattress because Casper will do it for you. Every Casper mattress comes with a ten-year limited access warranty, so you rest assured that if anything goes wrong, Casper has got it covered.

20% off a bundle of Casper products is a deal that is hard to beat. Casper mattress come in every size from twin to california king, so no matter the size of your bed, there is a Casper mattress waiting to give you the best night’s sleep ever. Prices start at$1,026 and deliver hundreds of dollars in savings, so if you’ve been considering a new mattress, this deal is a no-brainer. You’ll sleep like a baby knowing that Casper has your back, both literally and figuratively. Take Casper up on their sweet deal before it disappears.

