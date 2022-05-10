 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save 20% on the This Casper Mattress, Base and Protector Set

By

Many of us think of Casper as the memory foam mattress in a box that started it all, and for good reason. Casper is one of the most beloved and most popular mattresses on the market and right now they are offering 20% on their best-selling sleep essentials. With bundles beginning at $1,026, you can save hundreds on sets that include a Casper mattress, a Casper foundation, which is the Casper equivalent to a box spring, and a waterproof mattress protector. Casper’s mattress comes in six different sizes, and the bigger the mattress, the bigger your savings. This is not a mattress sale to sleep on, pun intended.

Casper’s Original Mattress was designed with three zones of support that keeps you comfortable all night long and deliver proper spinal alignment. Casper’s original AirScape layer of breathable foam increases airflow, circulating air so that you stay cool in your sleep and wake up feeling refreshed. No matter what sleep position you prefer, Casper will provide the perfect supportive fit.

Casper understands that it can take your body up to thirty nights to settle into your new mattress, so each Casper mattress comes with 100 nights to try it out, commitment-free. If you don’t sleep better, you’ll get your money back in full. Casper offers free shipping and Covid-friendly no-contact delivery. Returns are easy and free with every order, and there’s no need to worry about packing up your mattress because Casper will do it for you. Every Casper mattress comes with a ten-year limited access warranty, so you rest assured that if anything goes wrong, Casper has got it covered.

20% off a bundle of Casper products is a deal that is hard to beat. Casper mattress come in every size from twin to california king, so no matter the size of your bed, there is a Casper mattress waiting to give you the best night’s sleep ever. Prices start at$1,026 and deliver hundreds of dollars in savings, so if you’ve been considering a new mattress, this deal is a no-brainer. You’ll sleep like a baby knowing that Casper has your back, both literally and figuratively. Take Casper up on their sweet deal before it disappears.

Editors' Recommendations

Hiking the Trail? Here’s 9 Tips for Safe Self-Navigation

hiking poles backpack mountain

Get $599 in Savings When You Buy a Nectar Mattress Today

nectar mattress in a box being set up.

This 17-Piece Cuisinart Knife Block is Best Buy’s Deal of the Day

cuisinart knife block deal best buy may 2022 17 piece set

Mattress Sales: Best Deals and Prices for May 2022

Layla Hybrid Mattress

Best Dumbbell Deals: Adjustable Dumbbells From $80

How to Clean Glasses and Sunglasses So You Can See Clearly

man cleaning glasses with a cloth.

Ski Goggle Deals: Up to 30% Off Bestselling Polarized Goggles

oakley winter sunglasses and snow goggles

Swimming Pool Deals: Sturdy Above-Ground Pools from $260

Summer Waves Plastic Frame Set Pool on a white background.

Nordstrom is Having a 40% OFF Sale on The White Company Bedding

the white company white luxury bedding displayed on a mattress

This Gigantic Air Fryer is $90 Off at Best Buy Today

Bella Pro 12.6-quart Pro digital air fryer oven with a prepared meal of chicken drumsticks and salad.

UFC Live Stream: Watch UFC Fights Online From Anywhere

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

What Are Chicken Oysters and Where Are They Located?

A roasted chicken is served on a plate.

The 9 Best Survival Food Kits to Stock Up on in 2022

Collection of survival food and dehydrated meals.