 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Milwaukee deals: Save on power tools and accessories

Jen Allen
By

Milwaukee make some of the most popular power tools around with a wide range of products from band saws to drills, combo kits, drivers, and pretty much anything else you could need. If you’ve been checking out power tool deals with a particular eye on Milwaukee branded equipment, we’ve come up with a great time saver. We’ve picked out all the best Milwaukee deals currently available and listed them all here so you can quickly find what you need. In no time, you’ll get all the right power tools for your home to add on to the best tools you already own.

Best Milwaukee power tool deals

Someone using a Milwaukee M18 Inflator on Van
milwaukee

Whether it’s a new cordless hammer drill or a high-end combo kit with every Milwaukee power tool you could possibly need, there are some excellent Milwaukee power tool deals going on right now. Such deals are aimed well at everyone. You can buy an affordable ratchet tool or a cordless grinder or circular saw to help you get your home projects completed efficiently. Generally, if you plan on making such DIY projects a regular part of your life, it’s a smart move to invest in something that is built to last which is where Milwaukee are always worth considering. The tools also have a distinctive look so the full range next to your workbench can look pretty sweet. Check out the M18 range in particular for a great array of useful power tools.

  • Milwaukee Cordless 1/2-inch Hammer Drill/Driver —
  • Milwaukee M18 Brushless Cordless Grinder —
  • Milwaukee M18 Fuel Metal Cutting Circular Saw —
  • Milwaukee M18 Brushless Impact Wrench —
  • Milwaukee M18 Brushless Compact Band Saw —
  • Milwaukee M18 Cordless Brushed 2 Tool Impact Wrench with Friction Ring Kit —
  • Milwaukee M18 Cordless Combo Kit (10-tool) with extras —
Recommended Videos

Best Milwaukee accessory deals

Milwaukee M18 Fuel Sawzall lifestyle
Milwaukee

Once you’ve bought your Milwaukee power tool, you need to keep it well-maintained and also catered for when it comes to accessories. This can be as simple as buying a hex adapter kit, torx set, or simply a battery so you can keep one charging away while you’re using your tool. Typically, if you’re midway through completing a job, you probably don’t want to worry about running out of juice prematurely. Here’s a look at the best Milwaukee accessory deals currently available.

  • Milwaukee 3-piece 1/4-inch Hex adapter set —
  • Milwaukee Voltage Detector —
  • Milwaukee Shockwave Compact Bit 32-piece Torx set —
  • Milwaukee M18 Lithium Ion-Battery —
  • Milwaukee M18 Lithium-Ion Extended Capacity Battery (2 pack) —

Editors' Recommendations

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Black Friday deal knocks $1,000 off Samsung’s ‘Frame’ TV
Samsung's The Frame on a wall surrounded by paintings and docarations

Samsung's The Frame TV is a very unique piece of technology. As much of a piece of art as a TV, The Frame is made to be hung up on your wall and act as an art piece when it isn't being used. You can choose to have it cycle between paintings, photos, or really anything you choose that works for your living room, including personal family photos. Of course, it can be pretty expensive, but luckily, there are a couple of great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of from Samsung that decrease the price substantially.

32-inch The Frame TV --

Read more
116 best Amazon Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, and more
Watching a snowboarder on the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet.

Amazon is probably the biggest retailer when it comes to Black Friday, and we're already seeing some massive deals this weekend. As such, we've collected some of the best we could find in various categories to act as your one-stop shop for all things Amazon. So, be sure to check out each category below for the best Black Friday deals, and check back regularly as we update the list.

Best Amazon Black Friday TV Deals

Read more
Best Black Friday laptop deals: Apple, Dell, Lenovo, HP, and more
Dell laptops

Laptops are indispensable tools in today's world. Whether you need one to take notes with in class or "work from home" at the local coffee shop, a laptop is what you need. They're also good for game nights with the guys. Unfortunately, these powerful gadgets can be rather expensive. The good news, however, is that it is now Black Friday and expensive electronics are becoming affordable right and left.

To help guide you through this holiday, we've gone through the deals brand by brand, bringing you the very best offerings that Black Friday has for laptops. As a result, we're sure you'll be able to find something that fits your budget, your needs, and your lifestyle.
Best HP Laptop Black Friday deals

Read more