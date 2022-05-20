Memorial Day Mattress Sales 2022: Deals You Can Shop Today

Buying a new mattress isn’t like shopping for most other items — a good mattress is one of the most important purchases you can make. Your mattress can not only help you sleep better, but it also can aid in mitigating health issues with your muscles or spine. Nonetheless, the fact is that the best mattresses can get expensive, and many may not fall comfortably within the budget of those who need a new one right now. But worry not: If your current bedding isn’t up to par and it’s time for an upgrade, this roundup of the best Memorial Day mattress and deals available today will have you sleeping soundly in no time.

Why Buy:

Affordable

Breathable open-cell foam stays cool

Great entry point into all-foam mattresses

10-year warranty

Looking to get an all-foam mattress and don’t want to spend a fortune? You don’t have to pay out the nose to get a decent memory foam bed, and the Casper Snug mattress is a good pick that’s easy on the wallet. It’s constructed entirely of memory foam with an open-cell top layer that allows for airflow on the mattress surface, so you can stay comfortable and cool throughout the night.

As a memory foam mattress, the Casper Snug will conform to your contours to support your body. Just don’t expect any advanced features or bells and whistles here — the Casper Snug is a straightforward and fairly basic memory foam mattress, and the price reflects that. And at 8 inches thick, it’s one of the thinner memory foam mattresses on our roundup, so if you’re the type that needs extra support, the Casper Snug might not be a good fit.

All that said, the Casper Snug is a great entry point into the world of memory foam mattresses that won’t torch your wallet. It’d be a great fit for a kid’s room, spare bedroom, college dorm, or just as a first all-foam mattress for someone looking to switch from traditional box-spring mattresses and doesn’t way to drop too much cash. Note, however, that this is a final sale item and cannot be returned — no trial period here.

Casper Essential Memory Foam Mattress — From $336

Why Buy:

Great all-around foam mattress

Competitively priced

Breathable top layer

Certi-Pur certified

If you want a no-frills workhorse memory foam mattress but one that’s a little more suitable for the master bedroom than the Casper Snug, then the brand’s own Essential mattress ticks all the boxes. It’s 11 inches thick, giving it some more body and support than thinner mattresses, and it’s comprised of three layers of memory foam to provide support, breathability, and motion absorption.

Like the Snug mattress, the Casper Essential features a top layer of open-cell foam to help you stay cool while you sleep. The foam is also Certi-Pur certified. That means that it’s free of ozone-depleting compounds, formaldehyde, toxic flame retardants, or phthalates regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, and it has low volatile organic compound emissions for improved indoor air quality. You can sleep easier and breathe easier knowing that the Snug Essential mattress isn’t polluting your home.

The Casper Essential memory foam mattress is available in pretty much all sizes, too, from twin to California king, so it’s a good fit for just about any room in the house. It does come with a five-year warranty, but as with the Casper Snug, this is a final sale item so you don’t get a trial period with this one.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress — From $399

Why Buy:

Great for lightweight stomach and side sleepers

Medium firmness provides both support and comfort

12 inches of memory foam

Great value

The Nectar memory foam mattress is the flagship model of Resident Home, and for a good reason. Being made of 12 inches of memory foam, it provides a lot of comfort and support, and is ideal for those who are light to medium weight or roughly below 230 pounds. The top 3 inches of the comfort layer are made of memory foam and do a good job of contouring the body and relieving any pressure. Below that is a 1.5-inch polyfoam transition layer, followed by a 6.5-inch high-density polyfoam for the support core. Put them all together, and you get a mattress made to hug you as you sleep while still providing relatively good support for your spine and body shape.

Mid-weight side sleepers will probably enjoy this mattress the most, as it lets them sink in slightly and provide good pressure relief while still supporting the spine and allowing for a healthy alignment. The same applies to mid-weight back sleepers, where the Nectar offers good lumbar support. As for light- to mid-weight stomach sleepers, this bed will be perfect given that it provides enough support for the belly and hips to maintain alignment.

As for other features, the Nectar does a good job of motion isolation, which is something a lot of memory foam beds excel at, although the Nectar is slightly above average. Unfortunately, it does suffer the same problem as all-foam mattresses when it comes to edge support, although given it’s a flagship, it still does better than lower-end or cheaper models, and for most, it shouldn’t truly be an issue. As for heat retention, the use of a gel-infused foam for the comfort layer helps prevent too much body heat-accumulating, especially given that memory foam tends to conform to the body and trap heat.

Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress — From $499

Why Buy:

Proprietary cooling technology is purpose-made for hot sleepers

Extra edge support for a consistent sleep surface

Free pillow and sheets bundle with purchase

Also available in a hybrid design

There are a lot of hot sleepers out there, and if you’re one of them, then you need a mattress that’s designed for more than just your body shape and sleeping position. The Chill mattress from Sealy’s Cocoon collection is just that: Both the memory foam and mattress cover are made using Sealy’s proprietary Phase Change Material that absorbs your body heat and dissipates it away from you while you sleep. No more tossing and turning because you’re sweaty, or flopping around trying to find a cool part of the bed’s surface throughout the night.

Of course, the Chill memory foam mattress isn’t just a one-trick pony, and it still provides excellent comfort and support for your body, too. Sealy’s own Perfect Fit memory foam is designed to adapt to the contours of your body and whatever sleeping position you’re in and to isolate motion for undisturbed sleep when you’re sharing the bed.

The Sealy Chill mattress is also available in a hybrid design. It’s more expensive but is an option to consider if you like the classic feel and added bounce that springs provide. The hybrid mattress has a layer of Perfect Fit memory foam (complete with the PCM cooling technology) on top of fabric-encased coils. The fabric surrounding each coil allows the spring to transfer less motion and also prevents squeaking, and reinforced edge-to-edge support gives a consistent sleep surface across the entire mattress.

Layla Memory Foam Mattress — From $599

Why Buy:

Great for those who sleep hot

Flippable mattress allows you to pick different firmness

Great for back or side sleeping

Memory foam that sinks in

The Layla memory foam mattress is unique in the industry, as it features both a firm side and a soft side, meaning that you can flip it according to which size fits you better. The firm side is above average in firmness, so it is great for mid-weight side and back sleepers, while the soft side is below average in firmness and gives that traditional hugging feeling of memory foam, making it better for lightweight side and back sleepers. The total size is 10 inches, and the soft side starts with 3 inches of copper-infused foam for the comfort layer, a 2-inch polyfoam transition layer, another 4-inch polyfoam support core, and then finally a 1-inch of copper-infused memory foam, which constitutes the comfort layer of the firm side.

Given the smaller comfort zone on the firm side, the firmer side is pretty well suited for heavier-set back and side sleepers, as it provides much firmer support to the lumbar support region and helps healthily support the spine. Of course, lightweight folks, meaning those at or under 130 pounds, are likely to enjoy the softer side more, while mid-weight side and back sleepers around the 140- to 200-pound mark will find the soft side quite soft and provide more of a hugging feel. If you are a mid-weight sleeper and don’t like the feeling that comes with memory foam, the firm side will provide you with better support and make you feel as if you’re sleeping on the bed rather than in the bed, so to speak.

One thing you may have noticed earlier is the mention of copper-infused foam, which works well toward dissipating heat and mitigating the traditional issue with memory foam when it comes to absorbing heat. The copper layer also provides great anti-bacterial properties to add that extra level of assurance. The only real downside is the lack of edge support that is common on all-foam mattresses, although you’ll find that the firmer side provides slightly more support than the softer side, and Layla does offer a hybrid flippable mattress, which has foam and springs that might suit you better if you prefer more edge support.

Tuft & Needle Original Memory Foam Mattress — From $645

Why Buy:

Unique three-factor cooling design

Excellent body contouring and support

Great for back and stomach sleepers

Simple and durable two-layer design

Another great option for hot sleepers is the 9.5-inch Original memory foam mattress from maker Tuft & Needle. It features a simple two-layer design, but what it packs into those layers is what makes the Original memory foam mattress stand out: The foam is infused with graphite and cooling gel to wick heat away from your body, while the open-cell foam adds a layer of breathability that allows for airflow around your skin and help the excess heat dissipate.

Along with its excellent cooling properties, the patented T&N Adaptive foam technology also provides excellent body contouring and bounce-back support, relieving pressure on your joints and preventing deep-body impressions that can lead to that unpleasant “sinking in” feeling. It’s great for back and stomach sleepers, but with a good memory foam pillow, side sleepers should have no problem getting a good rest on the Tuft & Needle Original memory foam mattress.

For the price, the Tuft & Needle Original mattress is a great middle-of-the-road pick that packs a lot of great features into a package that’s reasonably priced. Tuft & Needle also offers free shipping and returns, and you can return the mattress within a 100-day trial period if you ultimately decide it’s not for you.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress — From $699

Why Buy:

Has great bounce

Great edge support

Luxury brand at budget prices

Works for any sleeping position

Coming in at a pretty considerable 14 inches, the DreamCloud mattress is considered deep-pocketed, so the usual bedding might not necessarily fit, and you’ll need to get something specific to this size. The top layer is gel-infused memory foam, followed by a polyfoam transition layer and a thick layer of individually wrapped coils. Interestingly enough, the support-layer coils also sit on another thin layer of polyfoam, adding just a little bit of extra comfort to the overall experience.

Speaking of comfort, this mattress’s firmer design and coiled aspect mean that it’s great for nearly any sleeping orientation, whether it’s a side, back, or stomach. For side-sleepers, if you are at or below 130 pounds, you won’t feel as much cradling and pressure relief, but you will feel quite a bit of support, whereas if you weigh over 130 pounds, you’ll find more cradling and pressure relief with less support. As for stomach and back sleepers, regardless of size or weight, you’ll almost certainly find that the support given by the firmness of the coils is just about right and will provide enough spine, hip, or stomach support to promote a healthy spine shape and relieve pressure.

One interesting part about the DreamCloud hybrid mattress is that the cover has sewn-in polyfoam to give an additional layer of comfort. Not only that, but the cashmere cover is excellent at drawing away both heat and moisture from bodies so that you don’t experience the sort of sweat heat that you might with other mattresses. One downside is that, because of the coils, there’s little movement isolation, so if your partner moves a lot, you’re going to feel it. On the upside, it has much better edge support than an all-foam mattress, so you can use the whole surface of the mattress to sleep on.

Saatva Classic Hybrid Mattress — From $687

Why Buy:

Dual-coil spring design is long-lasting and supportive

Three firmness levels to choose from

Lifetime warranty

365-night trial period

With four layers and a bevy of comfort features, the Saatva Classic hybrid mattress is clearly designed for people who have found standard all-foam or box-spring mattresses to be lacking. The Saatva Classic combines both, with a plush three-inch-thick top layer of memory foam sitting atop a unique dual-coil steel spring base.

Underneath the top memory foam sleep surface sits Saatva’s Lumbar Zone Quilting with an Active Spinal Wire, which gives you added support in the lower back area. There are also dedicated Lumbar Zone Pocketed Coils made of 14.5-gauge tempered steel. These coils reinforce the middle part of the mattress, where your lumbar typically rests — a boon for those with lower back and hip pain who have trouble finding a mattress that offers sufficient comfort here.

The base unit utilizes 13-gauge tempered steel dual coils. Along with offering excellent support and body contouring in conjunction with the memory foam top layer, this dual coil design reduces motion transfer, allows for better airflow, and provides maximum long-term durability to prevent sagging over the years. Finally, the mattress cover is made with breathable organic cotton to help you keep cool, and high-density foam rails provide edge-to-edge support for a consistent sleep surface from corner to corner.

Nolah Evolution Hybrid Mattress — From $999

Why Buy:

Targeted back support and pressure relief

Seven-layer hybrid design

Great cooling properties

Available in three firmness levels

“Over-engineered” is the term that springs to mind when looking at the Nolah Evolution hybrid mattress, but when it’s sleep quality we’re talking about, that’s not a bad thing. The Nolah Evolution boasts a very well-thought-out seven-layer hybrid design with a number of unique proprietary technologies to deliver award-winning back support and relief to your pressure points.

Doing most of the heavy lifting (so to speak) are Nolah’s patented HDMax Tri-Zone coils, which are divided into three sections to provide targeted support at vulnerable pressure point areas such as your hips, lower back, and shoulders. This is ideal for side-sleepers who need something more than a “one size fits all” support solution where the entire sleeping surface has the same consistency and therefore can’t support common trouble areas like the lumbar spine.

The Nolah Evolution hybrid mattress has some pretty great cooling features as well. The Euro topper has a cool-touch cover along with high thermal conductivity, and AirTouchIce foam is infused with graphite to wick excess heat away from your body. Finally, an edge rail layer surrounds the other layers in order to provide a firm feel from corner to corner. Full-body support, great cooling properties, targeted pressure relief, and three different firmness levels to choose from make the Nolah Evolution a high-end hybrid mattress for those looking for a serious sleep upgrade.

Helix Midnight Luxe Memory Foam Mattress — From $1,099

Why Buy:

Great for side sleepers

Two cooling cover choices

Zoned lumbar support

Made in the U.S.

Moving further into “premium mattress” territory brings us to the Midnight Luxe from Helix. Aptly named, the Midnight Luxe offers a luxurious sleep experience owing to its six-layer design. For the top layer, you have a choice between an ultra-breathable Tencel cover (which is designed for maximum airflow) or a GlacioTex Cooling Cover that actively draws heat away from your body.

The three intermediate layers between the cover and the coil base are comprised of various types of memory foam, each designed to offer support where you need it. This layered design provides pressure point relief at various depths and is part of what makes the Helix Midnight Luxe a good choice for side sleepers. For example, when you’re lying on your side, your shoulders and hips dip below your waist, so a single memory foam layer might not suffice to provide enough support for each part of your body.

Supporting all this is the coil base layer, which utilizes more than 1,000 coils that are individually wrapped to provide zoned support for your lumber, shoulders, and hips, while also mitigating motion disturbances and eliminating squeaking. The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of our favorite picks for side-sleepers looking for a premium hybrid mattress that’s made right here in the U.S. You even get a 100-day trial period to decide if it’s right for you.

Tempur-Adapt Memory Foam Mattress — From $1,699

Why Buy:

Ideal for side-sleepers

Motion-absorbing for less disturbance

10-year warranty

Excellent pressure relief

If you aren’t familiar with Tempur-Pedic, it has a considerable pedigree, being the first company to offer an all-foam mattress on the market, and opening the floodgates for all the subsequent all-foam products. It’s grown massively since then and is considered on the pricier end of mattresses, so the Tempur-Adapt is a great entry into the Tempur-Pedic line of mattresses. Coming in at 11 inches, the comfort layer is 1.5 inches of Tempur foam, followed by a transition layer made of 1.5-inch thicker foam, and then finally, an 8-inch layer of memory foam for the support core.

Tempur-Pedic foam is known for being good at shaping to the body, and for those who enjoy the hugging feel of a mattress, this will be perfect. Lightweight sleepers will find the overall experience quite comfortable, although side-sleeping is a great experience regardless of weight and size. Back and stomach sleepers under 130 pounds will also find a great experience, and those between 130 and 230 pounds will find the back experience great.

A big advantage of the Tempur-Pedic mattress is that it has excellent motion isolation, so if your partner or yourself tends to move a lot in your sleep, this will dampen it much better than even most foam mattresses. Unfortunately, this mattress does suffer from the same issue that all-foam mattresses do when it comes to edge support. Similarly, the Tempur-Pedic tends to grab heat given how extreme the body molding is, and so for those who sleep hot or live in hot climates, this might be a bit of a dealbreaker, although the Tempur-Adapt does come with a cooling cover to help mitigate this a bit.

Memorial Mattress Sales & Shopping FAQ

What are Mattress Sleep Trials?

You might be concerned about buying a mattress online and being stuck with one that turns out to not be a good fit. That’s totally understandable — but worry not. The best mattress brands almost always offer pretty generous trial periods (ranging from 90 days to as long as a year!). Within this window, if you decide the mattress you bought isn’t for you, you can return it to try another model that does the job properly. Just note that final sale items might be exempt from these trial periods, and be sure to look for brands that include free delivery both ways so you’re not on the hook for a big return shipping bill if a purchase doesn’t work out.

When Do Mattresses Go on Sale?

There’s both good news and better news about timing your shopping for mattress sales. The good news is that mattresses are virtually always on sale. Sometimes the elements of the mattress deals are packages of bedding extras such as pillows, mattress pads, and sheeting. So any time you go shopping for a new mattress, even if you don’t get a break on the mattress list price, you’ll still save — potentially a lot — on accessories that you might not have budgeted for but would like. After all, who wants to put an old mattress pad on a new bed? And who doesn’t love laying their head down on a fresh, brand-new pillow?

The even better news about mattress sales is that mattress manufacturers and retailers periodically take more significant discounts off list prices and add other deals and bonuses to sweeten the deals — and they run these supercharged sales events simultaneously. It might seem counter-intuitive to run a sale when your competitors are also having a sale. But since mattress sellers compete with each for the same customers based on mattress quality and features in addition to price, they all benefit from simultaneous sales because doing so ramps up the excitement. The bottom line is it’s always a good time to shop mattress sales, but with a major seasonal selling event, you can save even more — often much more.

When are the Best Mattress Sales?

Although mattresses go on sale all the time, the absolute best mattress sales are almost always going to be during big holidays and retail events such as Black Friday, when retailers mark down pretty much everything. The big sale holidays are typically ones that bring three-day weekends: Think Labor Day, Memorial Day, July 4, etc. These happen fairly frequently so you shouldn’t have to wait too long for the next one. If you are shopping for a new mattress from necessity because you’re adding a bed to your home or your current mattress was damaged by fire, smoke, water, or whatever and needed immediate replacement, you may not have much of a chance to wait for Black Friday.

On the other hand, if you can afford to wait a bit longer, then it might be worth it to hold out for Black Friday, which is when you’ll see the best prices and bundle deals. Just don’t wait if you’re suffering with a sub-par mattress — your sleep quality affects your health, so if your current mattress is a literal pain in the neck, then take advantage of these mattress deals and get a better one now. You’ll still save money, and you’ll be resting easier, too.

Where are the Best Mattress Sales?

With items like electronics, the most popular destinations for sale-shoppers are big-box stores like Walmart and Best Buy, as well as online retailers like Amazon and Newegg. However, the best mattress sales and deals typically come directly from the bedding brands themselves. Don’t over-focus on just one or two retailers if you need a new mattress and want a bargain. All the big mattress sellers leverage the excitement of sales that occur around significant events, such as Presidents Day or Black Friday, to boost their business volumes by attracting people who need a sleep upgrade.

How Much Should You Spend on a Mattress?

There’s no single dollar amount that will suffice to answer the question of how much you should spend on a mattress. A better answer might be: A little more than you think. You spend a third of your life asleep, and getting quality sleep (and enough of it every night) is incredibly important for your health and well-being. You’re also not likely to buy a lot of mattresses in your life, so it’s worth it to invest in a good one that will give you better rest and last you a long while.

We get that buying a new mattress can seem daunting. The vast range of materials, construction methods, features, and personal fit is compounded by prices that range from “not-too-bad” to “are-you-out-of-your-mind?” But in the end, it needn’t be too difficult to find the right mattress that works for your sleep habits and budget, providing the support and comfort you need for a good night’s sleep, all at a price that doesn’t lay waste to your bank account.

In general, the best mattresses range in price from a few hundred dollars for a twin size to several thousand for larger mattresses. Hybrid mattresses with advanced cooling and comfort features, including custom or adjustable firmness and adaptable frames, can also add to the cost. You can add features such as extra antimicrobial covers, extra layers or extra-thick original layers, and more. Some higher-end mattresses have adjustable firmness for each side.

Should You Buy a Mattress on Memorial Day 2022?

While Memorial Day tends to be the best for electronics, that doesn’t mean you won’t find good sales on mattresses, too. There’s never really a best time for mattress sales; they tend to happen throughout the year, so if you find a sale you like, definitely go for it.

That being said, it’s important to have a good idea of what you want out of your mattresses and what mattresses to go for. In fact, we interviewed a doctor and expanded on the best mattresses for a good night’s sleep, which goes over a variety of mattress types and a more specific deep dive on all-natural latex mattresses for those who need that. You might also want to look at the best mattress-in-a-box brands for that extra convenience if you don’t want to deal with the normal hassle of getting a mattress, and if you’re environmentally conscious, we also have a list of some of the best eco-friendly mattresses out there. Finally, if you’re a side-sleeper, consider yourself lucky because we’ve even looked at some of the best side-sleeper mattresses as well, so you can take a dive into that topic if you feel like it!

Once you have a good idea for a brand, firmness, mattress type, and even the internal materials, it’s a good idea to set a budget. Deals have this strange way of making us lose our financial senses, so setting a budget will keep you on track and allow you to make a purchase that you’ll absolutely love, rather than look at your empty wallet longingly with regret.

