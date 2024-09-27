The studio's decade-long history has already produced several classics

In the modern Hollywood ecosystem, it’s rare for people to know or care about a movie studio and what films it’s bringing to the table. For some time, A24 has been the exception to that rule and has built a reputation as one of the few studios genuinely caring about the quality of the movies coming from the studio.

Now that the studio has signed an exclusive streaming relationship with Max for its new releases, we’re looking at some of the best movies the studio has released over the years. These include great dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies, and a few outstanding horror movies. Keep reading for our picks for the best A24 movies.

Recommended Videos

Moonlight (2016) Play 111m Genre Drama Stars Trevante Rhodes, André Holland, Janelle Monáe Directed by Barry Jenkins Watch on Amazon The movie that won A24 its first best picture Oscar in truly shocking fashion, Moonlight is one of the smartest coming of age stories ever told. Split into three sections that each focus on its central character at a different age, the film features an incredible ensemble cast and a subtle script that emphasizes the complexity of its central character’s life and makes every moment feel fully rich and alive. Director Barry Jenkins, working off a script from Tarell Alvin McCraney, made a name for himself in the way he chose to tell this story, and the cast he assembled were all perfectly suited to their roles. Moonlight | Official Trailer HD | A24

Lady Bird (2017) Play 94m Genre Drama, Comedy Stars Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts Directed by Greta Gerwig Watch on max Greta Gerwig is an immense talent, but we didn’t know that until Lady Bird. Her first solo directorial project, Lady Bird, is a semi-autobiographical look at what it was like to grow up as a teenage girl in Sacramento in the early 2000s. In many ways, Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson is just an average kid trying to fit in. She flits in and out of a couple of relationships, briefly breaks up with her best friend, and ultimately realizes that as difficult as her mother is, their relationship is the most important thing in her life. Lady Bird is basically perfect. Lady Bird | Official Trailer HD | A24

Minari (2021) Play 115m Genre Drama Stars Steven Yeun, Han Yeri, Youn Yuh-jung Directed by Lee Isaac Chung Watch on max The story of a Korean family who moves to Arkansas and attempts to build a home for themselves there, Minari is fundamentally a film about the importance of family to shaping the person that you become. Featuring a remarkable central performance by Steven Yeun, the family’s patriarch and a man determined to make his new life work, Minari is not shot with the sense of importance that many films of its kind have. Instead, it feels intimate and small in a way that only supports the underlying story it’s telling. Minari | Official Trailer HD | A24

Aftersun (2022) Play 101m Genre Drama Stars Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Brooklyn Toulson Directed by Charlotte Wells Watch on Netflix A heartbreaking story of a father and daughter on a vacation together in the mid-1990s, Aftersun is about all the things about your parents that you can’t fully understand as a child. Although most of its action occurs in the past, Aftersun cleverly interweaves the daughter living her life today and reflecting on all the things she missed back then, but it never has a heavy hand. Thanks to an exquisite, excruciating performance from Paul Mescal, Aftersun is heartbreaking from the moment the opening credits role. AFTERSUN | Official Trailer | Now Streaming on MUBI

The Florida Project (2017) Play 112m Genre Drama Stars Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Willem Dafoe Directed by Sean Baker Watch on max Sean Baker may be the best director working today at telling the stories of people living on the fringe of society, and The Florida Project is his best work on that front to date. Telling the story of a mother and daughter living in a crappy Orlando-area motel, the movie is primarily told from the child’s perspective as she begins to understand the destitute circumstances she’s living in. Featuring a wonderful supporting performance from Willem Defoe and plenty of great work from more untrained actors, The Florida Project reminds us how much we ignore the world around us. The Florida Project | Official Trailer HD | A24

Past Lives (2023) Play 106m Genre Drama, Romance Stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro Directed by Celine Song Watch on Amazon Spanning a huge swath of time, Past Lives tells the story of two people who were childhood sweethearts in South Korea before one person moved to Canada and then eventually the United States. When they see each other decades later, those old feelings are rekindled, even though they now know their romance is impossible. Featuring two staggering central performances, Past Lives is all about how our lives are shaped by the paths we take and how we mourn for what we never had, even when we’re happy with what we’ve got. Past Lives | Official Trailer HD | A24

First Reformed (2018) Play 113m Genre Drama Stars Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Cedric the Entertainer Directed by Paul Schrader Watch on Amazon Ethan Hawke delivers one of the best performances of his career in First Reformed, which tells the story of a smalltown priest whose life spirals out of control following a conversation with an unstable environmental activist and his wife. Directed by Paul Schrader, the film is dark, moody, and despairing but also gorgeous and gut-wrenching in a way few movies can achieve. In a legendary film career, this may be Schrader’s very best work, partly because it speaks to the moment we’re living in all of its doom and gloom. First Reformed | Official Trailer HD | A24