The series will be a bit different from the Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie movie

It’s been nearly 20 years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt electrified audiences in the original Mr. and Mrs. Smith. That movie is still an incredibly popular action comedy, and it also may have broken up Pitt’s marriage to Jennifer Aniston. Now, Donald Glover is giving us his own take on this story with a TV series of the same title. The show, which is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video, is already receiving plenty of attention, so here’s everything we know about the upcoming series.

What is the release date for Mr. and Mrs. Smith?

Mr. and Mrs. Smith doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but the show is supposed to debut sometime in early 2024 on Amazon Prime. The show was originally set for release sometime in 2022, but a series of production complications, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s decision to leave the project, ultimately pushed that timeline back. The series was then supposed to be released in November of 2023 but was delayed yet again.

Who is in the Mr. and Mrs. Smith cast?

Donald Glover will star as Mr. Smith alongside Maya Erskine, who will play Mrs. Smith. Glover is the definition of a multi-hyphenate who is best known for his starring role on Community, his role as both a writer and star in Atlanta, and for his career as a musician under the pseudonym Childish Gambino. Erskine, meanwhile, is a writer in her own right, and starred in and created the wildly acclaimed series Pen15. She’s also had roles in series like Casual and Insecure.

The show’s cast will also include Michaela Coel, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Parker Posey, and Wagner Moura. Their roles all remain undisclosed.

What is Mr. and Mrs. Smith about?

The premise of the original Mr. and Mrs. Smith is that a married couple both live double lives as spies, but only realize that they are both spies when they are given assignments to kill one another. Based on the synopsis for the new show, though, it seems like they may have slightly tweaked that premise. Here’s the official description:

Meet the Smiths: Two strangers, John and Jane, who have given up their identities to be thrown together as partners—in espionage and in marriage. Matched by a mysterious agency, each episode follows them on a new mission and new milestone in their relationship. When the cracks begin to show through, they must fight to stay together. Because in this marriage, divorce is not an option.

So, it seems like these spies might not already be married. Instead, they may be two spies who are forced into a fake relationship with one another. Only time will tell exactly how that shakes out, though.

Is there a trailer for Mr. and Mrs. Smith?

Several images from Mr. and Mrs. Smith have been released, but as of right now, we don’t have any sort of trailer for the series. Instead, all we have is a more general Amazon preview that features a quick snippet from the series, but is dedicated to all of the different shows and movies coming to the service in the next few months.

Prime Day 2023: Exclusive Sneak Peek – What’s Coming to Prime | Prime Video

