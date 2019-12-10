Aaron Paul’s Spanish Mission Hideaway Hits the Market

It seems the only similarity between Aaron Paul and his Breaking Bad character Jesse Pinkman is their taste in architecture. For seven years, Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, have called a 1930s Spanish mission retreat home. And while the style of architecture may be the same, the interior design is much different. Where Pinkman lived in a Spanish mission home “decorated” in what can only be called “meth house chic,” Paul and Parsekian’s home is up-scale and seriously stylish. The couple recently listed the Los Feliz, California residence, which is in escrow, and we’ve got a peek inside.

Set on a hill above West Hollywood, the Roxbury Road Residence is perfectly positioned to take in views of downtown LA. Unlike many celebrity retreats, Paul’s home offers a more urban setting, with neighbors close by creating a sense of community. That doesn’t mean there is a lack of privacy. There are plenty of outdoor spaces to quietly unwind after a hectic day on set. Along with an outdoor dining room covered by a classic Spanish pergola, there is also an expansive balcony off of the master suite that takes in the city views. The most serene perhaps is the hidden backyard patio with fire pit. Surrounded by comfy seating and protected from view by lush greenery, there is a calming fountain, making this a truly zenful spot.

Inside, Roxbury Road Residence is a thoughtful blend of historic Spanish mission architecture, contemporary rustic finishes, and a few nods to the classic style of the 1930s. Spread out over 2,864 square feet, the home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. There have been some upgrades over the years, including a gourmet kitchen outfitted with Sub-Zero and Viking appliances. But overall, the original architectural details have remained intact, like the exposed wood ceilings beams and hand-painted tile set into stair risers.

Throughout the home, walls are rustic, done in textured plastic in a soothing earth tone. Doorways are gently arched, and the central fireplace that anchors the family room is clad in natural tile — a classic Spanish mission element. Many of the home’s floors are original, including the hexagonal red tiles in the entryway and the dark plank wood in the family room and master bedroom. Everything from the built-in wood shelves in display alcoves to the chandeliers and wall sconces has a Spanish mission vibe, carefully accented by contemporary furnishings.

With incredible views of Los Angeles from many rooms, there are plenty of windows throughout. Most are the casement windows with wood grilles typically found in Spanish mission homes. However, the south-east facing windows were switched out for plate glass — allowing for unobstructed city views and maximum natural light filling the rooms.

Here and there throughout the home, some very non-Spanish mission details were added. One bedroom has been painted white and adorned with a crystal chandelier while one bathroom received a makeover with a white pedestal sink and matching white tile. While these details might not feel at place in this type of home, they actually speak to the era when the home was built, bringing in some sleek 1930s elements.

With a listing price of $2,198,000, you know there must be some luxury elements hidden within the home. The lower level is the space for entertaining. With a relaxing den, movie screening area, and bar, it’s not the outrageous party pad Jesse Pinkman lived in, but it is worthy of a celebrity soiree. This home has surely seen its share of parties filled with famous faces as Paul isn’t the only actor to have owned it. Brad Pitt once called Roxbury Road home in the early ‘90s, and Paul bought it from Jim Parsons in 2012. With that kind of pedigree, you can just imagine what went down here over the years.

8247 Roxbury Road is listed with Trevor Edmond, F. Ron Smith, and David Berg,all with the Smith & Berg Partners team at Compass.

