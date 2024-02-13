 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Listed for $295 million, this is the most expensive home in America

John Alexander
By
Dawn McKenna Group / Coldwell Banker Realty

The S&P 500 is at all time highs, Bitcoin is bouncing back, and let’s face it — you’re a man, but you’ve probably still got some value-appreciating Legos around the house somewhere. Chances are, you’ve got some extra money lying around that you want to get rid of. And, if you’re like the rest of us, that could mean indulging in your first luxury watch or renting an RV for a week of traveling about these great United States.

But what if you’re not like the rest of us? What if you’re the one that sold the Bitcoin pizza, not the one that bought it. What if you’re the CEO of one of those 4-day work week productivity powerhouses? What then? Then just buy a house. A $295,000,000 house. In Florida. Retire. Have fun. A property known as Gordon Pointe  is for sale and the Wall Street Journal is telling us that it’s the most costly piece of real estate in the US.

Recommended Videos

What’s being sold

The most expensive home in America.
Dawn McKenna Group / Coldwell Banker Realty

For $295 million, you better be getting a lot. Here’s what is included in the compound the eventual purchaser is being promised:

  • 3 homes totaling 22,800 square feet
  • Over 1,500 combined feet of bay and beach front
  • A giant dock
  • A massive yacht basin

As you might be able to guess from such a massive property, there was some assembly required. It’s a story that spans almost 40 years, when original property owners John and Rhodora Donahue spent a million on a 4.3-acre plot of Floridian land back in 1985. (The equivalent of nearly $3 million today.) From there, developing it over the years by building on it, grabbing up over 50 extra acres from neighboring spots, and more occupied the couple. Now, some 39 years later, the founders are gone and their 101 descendants are parting with a portion of the original property. This is a place with true history, lived-in lives of luxury, and is soon to house a new generation of the American rich.

Dawn McKenna Group / Coldwell Banker Realty

Take a look

1 of 5
The most expensive home in America.
Dawn McKenna Group / Coldwell Banker Realty
295 million property most expensive february 2024 gordon pointe 4
Image used with permission by copyright holder
295 million property most expensive february 2024 gordon pointe 3
Image used with permission by copyright holder
295 million property most expensive february 2024 gordon pointe 2
Image used with permission by copyright holder
295 million property most expensive february 2024 gordon pointe 1
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Cobra Kai season 6: Everything we know so far
Sweep the leg and get the lowdown on Cobra Kai season 6
William Zabka and Ralph Macchio in Cobra Kai.

It's been almost 18 months since Cobra Kai season 5 premiered on Netflix, and fans are eagerly waiting for the show's sixth season to wrap up the storylines. What began as a spinoff from The Karate Kid movies has taken on a life of its own while introducing a new generation of martial artists and expanding upon the mythology from the films.

Netflix has already announced that the sixth season will be the end of Cobra Kai. But this means that the show's creative team has been able to craft a meaningful ending for the series while also setting up the future of the franchise. To help fans handle the long wait between seasons, we're sharing everything we know so far about Cobra Kai season 6.

Read more
Everyone thinks the latest Adidas shoes were inspired by Yeezys, but we really have Kobe Bryant to thank
What do you think of these new shoes from Adidas?
Adidas Mad Iiinfinity Shoes

 

It wasn’t long ago that everyone was flocking to Adidas to get their hands on the latest Yeezy drop. At the time, many found the designs too farfetched and out-of-the-box, but over time, they became the hottest sneakers. While Yeezys have become less popular, with most having to do with Kanye West’s actions out of the design room, they’re still instantly recognizable sneakers with iterations available in select places. However, thanks to the latest Adidas drop, many are taking the time to recall the Yeezys. 

Read more
Fubo free trial: Can you watch the Super Bowl for free?
The Fubo login screen on a television.

Fubo is one of the most popular live TV streaming services among sports fans. It’s regarded as one of the best ways to watch live sports online, and this year it’s one of the best places to watch the Super Bowl. And with the game set to kick off soon, you may even be wondering if there’s a way you can watch the Super Bowl for free with Fubo. A Fubo free trial will allow get you access to CBS, and will allow you to watch the Super Bowl for free.
Is there a Fubo free trial?
Fubo does have a free trial available and it’s considered one of the best free trials among the major streaming services. A Fubo free trial will get you access to the entirety of Fubo’s channel lineups, which include networks such as ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, FX, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and NFL Network.

How much is Fubo for 1 month?
Fubo has four base subscription packages to choose from. Fubo Pro costs $80 per month and includes 184 channels. Fubo Elite is $90 per month and offers more than 250 channels. Fubo Premier comes in at $100 per month and has 266 channels to flip through. Finally, Fubo Latino costs $33 per month and has 65 channels in its lineup.

Read more