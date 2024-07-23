Wild Willies’ 5 steps to achieving the perfect beard, even on these hot summer days

Anyone without a beard mistakenly believes that beards are for lazy people who think daily shaving is a nuisance. They couldn’t be more wrong. Maintaining a healthy beard could be hard work and overwhelming, especially if you are new to it. Everyone has a different reason for sporting a beard. Some people think that beards evolved to attract women, and others believe that beards developed for male competition instead. In the end, there are no conclusive scientific studies about why male facial hair is popular, so grow a beard because you like it.

Millennial and Gen Z men are doing just that, turning to beards to express their personal style and individuality. But what about these record-hot summer days? If you enjoyed the warmth of a beard during the winter, won’t you suffer now? The answer is no. While beards are warm in the winter, they are cool in the summer, something that bearded men have long known. A quick look at evaporation science proves that perspiration when it is wicked away from the skin by beard hairs, cools the face as it evaporates.

The first thing a newly-bearded man needs to learn is healthy facial hair care. When your beard grows out, you have to maintain it properly. You need the right scissors, the proper brushes, and suitable oils, and cleansers.

You need the proper tools

First off, find a good brush. Boar bristles are the traditional and common go-to for a brush, and they’re still a great choice. Wild Willies’ beard brush works on beards of all lengths. The brush is made to fit a man’s hand well, and it helps distribute beard products evenly.

However, science provides new methods. Wild Willies offers a variety of brushes for men’s grooming and styling. One of these, the Better Brush, is a round brush with bristles all around, specially designed for styling and maneuverability. Its gentle bristles help prevent breakage and other damage, promoting healthier hair and beard growth. A well-designed comb can help with touch-ups, too.

Other essential tools are a safety razor, grooming shears, and an edge tool. These will help you keep your beard trimmed and looking good. Store and carry your tools in a Dopp bag, a term many younger people aren’t familiar with. German Charles Doppelt devised what most people now recognize as a general toiletry bag. This wide-mouthed bag seems like an obvious and simple idea, but it was a breakthrough back in the 1920s and a significant improvement over the rolled-up pieces of canvas used by military men in the early 20th century. Wild Willies has numerous kits of crucial beard maintenance supplies sold in Dopp bags.

Start with the right facial moisturizer

Keeping your skin moisturized is vital in daily beard care. Wild Willies Scruff Tamer softens and conditions the skin under your beard with ingredients like Japanese green tea extract and aloe vera gel to soothe the uncomfortable itchiness, and oils like sweet almond, avocado, and sesame seed moisturize and hydrate your beard.

Use an oil or butter and then brush your beard in the morning

This tip may sound obvious, but men must brush their beards daily. Everyone notices the men who don’t because they look like backwoods mountain men who are new to the big city. Brushing stimulates the skin and blends the hydrating oils, spreading them out into each hair. Wild Willies has a variety of kits full of different products for every man’s grooming needs. These include the Beard Starter Kit, an Essentials Kit, a Complete Kit, and a Dandruff Relief Kit.

Wild Willies Premium Beard Oil was designed with natural essential oils to hydrate and soften your beard. It comes in three scents: original, cool mint, and bourbon cedar. Another option to moisturize your beard is Wild Willies’ Beard Butter. This butter contains 13 natural ingredients and essential oils to restore, hydrate, and soften your beard. Beard butter gives you a mild hold for styling and leaves a matte finish.

Tame your beard, and don’t forget to style it

Wild Willies has many products for taming wild beards and styling any beards. These include a Beard Styling Paste, which provides a matte finish and medium hold that will keep your beard looking good all day. If this is what you need this summer, the Game Changer kit is a collection of the essential products every great beard needs, including Beard Shampoo, Beard Soft, and composite comb.

Wash it all off

When you return home in the evening, you’ll want to wash off the grime of a hard day. Keep your beard clean with the Beard Shampoo and moisturize with the Beard Soft. Both products are made with ingredients like biotin and caffeine, along with natural essential oils that are ideal for your beard. Regular shampoos and conditioners strip out the natural oils leaving your skin and beard feeling dry. Keep your beard from feeling rough to please your significant other as well.

Remember to wash away the sweat with a good body bar. Wild Willies’ Rugged Clean Body Bar moisturizes, exfoliates, and detoxifies. It is available in four manly scents: Aspen Trail, Sunrise Ridge, Coastal Drift, and River Mist.

The Rugged Clean Body Bar uses charcoal powder to detoxify and remove odors, along with shea butter and coconut oil to replenish necessary body oils. The body bars last about a month and can be bundled for convenience.

Following these tips will benefit your face and beard as well as your wallet. Wild Willies’ products work for beards and skin and are surprisingly affordable.

