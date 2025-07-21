What to do in Atlantic City if you don’t want to gamble (but still want fun)

Atlantic City is the East Coast’s casino destination, often called the “Las Vegas of the East.” Yet this popular casino destination offers so much more than hundreds of slot machines and poker gaming tables. Growing up in South Jersey, I often visited Atlantic City, developing an appreciation for everything it offers beyond gambling.

If you know the right places to look, you’ll uncover so many unique things to do and explore in this destination beyond the flashing lights and sounds of Atlantic City’s casinos. From chocolate dessert bars to local wineries, it’s simply a misconception that there’s nothing to do in AC besides gamble. Change things up with these five unexpected things to do in Atlantic City on your next visit.

Bar 32

A place like Atlantic City is the type of place you’d expect lots of typical bars — but it’s the last place I expected to see a unique chocolate-themed bar. Located just a five-minute walk off the Atlantic City boardwalk, Bar 32 is a chocolate and dessert-themed cocktail bar, perfect for stopping by for a sweet treat or after-dinner drink.

This local favorite uses single-origin beans from regions like Tanzania and Uganda. After the beans are imported and made in-house, various chocolate bar infusions are made with premium ingredients. From drinks like the intense orange chocolate old-fashioned to desserts like the double chocolate brownie sundae, there’s something to indulge in here for everyone. I loved stopping here after dinner as a unique way to end a night in Atlantic City.

The Quarter at Tropicana

Located inside the Tropicana Hotel, the Quarter in Atlantic City is a great place to stroll, dine, and shop. This iconic spot houses some of my favorite places to eat, all in one spot, such as the Broadway Burger Bar and Carmine’s Italian. There is an excellent mix of cuisines here, from P.F. Chang’s to the Cuba Libre Rum bar. Almost every time I’m in Atlantic City, I dine somewhere new in the Quarter.

You’ll also find various unique stores in this shopping area, like clothing stores, gift shops, and beach essential stores. On the upstairs portion of the Quarter, a few clubs and bars host comedy shows and other events perfect for an evening out (and away from the casino). Don’t skip out on Atlantic City Jokes — it’s a great time (tickets can be purchased in the Quarter). I also love hanging out in the Starbucks in the Quarter when I need a break from the busy atmosphere of the casino.

Renault Winery

Just outside Atlantic City is Renault Winery, a New Jersey winery with a deep history. This winery is known for its delicious blueberry champagne, which you can try during a tasting or tour of this historic property. The tasting room bar is open 7 days a week and has a great selection of sparkling ciders, champagnes, and classic wines.

If you’re visiting Atlantic City on the weekend, try a history tour to learn about the winery’s history and significance, dating back to the Prohibition era. A delicious cafe and restaurant are located at this popular AC destination, perfect for grabbing lunch before or after a wine tasting.

Boardwalk bars

If you stay only within the Atlantic City casinos, you’ll miss out on some of the best bars around town. Stroll down the boardwalk and try a boardwalk bar crawl for a fun time that doesn’t involve any gambling. Recently, Atlantic City has added a variety of new bars on the boardwalk, including a tulum-inspired coastal cocktails and tapas place called Maya and a frozen cocktail bar, which serves margaritas, tacos, and more.

The outdoor Biergarten is also a popular spot on the boardwalk for light bites, beers, and a vibrant outdoor patio space with lots of yard/patio games. If you head across the boardwalk, you can also try popular beach bars like the Landshark Bar & Grill. If you’re looking for things to do in Atlantic City, don’t skip out on the boardwalk experience.

Hotel spas

For a quieter solo or couples trip, visiting Atlantic City can also be a relaxing escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Spas are hidden inside every one of the major hotels along the AC boardwalk. Though you wouldn’t think of Atlantic City as a place to get a spa treatment, some exciting offerings await you here, including solo, couple, and group spa treatments.

For example, you’ll find Qua Baths & Spas inside Caesar’s, a calming oasis that offers dozens of unique spa treatments such as Roman Ritual baths, hot stone massages, and Nobu signature spa services like the citrus essence facial. Tropicana, Ocean, and Hard Rock Hotel also have great spas, all located right along the Atlantic City boardwalk. You do not need to be a guest of these hotels to book treatments at their spas while visiting Atlantic City.





