This luxury all-inclusive resort in Florida feels like the Caribbean—no passport needed

Over the past few years, I’ve stayed at various all-inclusive resorts in popular tropical destinations, such as Punta Cana and St. Lucia. No matter which resort you go to and which destination you pick, relaxation is a universal theme across all-inclusive resorts. All-inclusive resorts are a popular choice for travelers who don’t want to be bothered to take out their credit card all day long and who want to lie poolside or beachside for the majority of the day.

There’s something to be said about the luxury and convenience of an all-inclusive resort, but they’re tough to find domestically. I set out on a trip to the Bungalows Key Largo to try my first-ever U.S. all-inclusive resort experience, delivering a similar atmosphere to Caribbean and Mexico all-inclusive resorts — yet no passport required. Here’s what my stay was like and why I’d do it again.

The Bungalows Key Largo design

Unlike your typical tower-style resort, the Bungalows Key Largo impresses guests with its unique layout right from the start. The property features 135 private bungalows, each offering luxury and privacy. Arriving at my Bungalow almost felt like my own little house — and I loved that. No need to worry about noisy neighbors. After checking in and getting a ride on the golf cart to my private bungalow, I was immediately impressed with the spaciousness and design of the interior of the bungalow. The exterior features a cozy patio, perfect for relaxing and enjoying a morning coffee.

Inside the bungalow

Walking into my bungalow for the first time gave me a good feeling about the direction of this trip. From the start, I noticed the rooms were spacious and modern. The room was split into a living room area, bedroom, and bathroom, providing ample space to spread out. As someone who dreads claustrophobic hotel rooms, I appreciated the spaciousness of the bungalows at The Bungalows Key Largo.

Private veranda with soaking tub

Though the interior of my bungalow was spacious, modern, and luxe, I found myself spending more time in the relaxing outdoor veranda. Every bungalow features a private veranda, equipped with an outdoor shower and a soaking tranquility tub. These features of the room remind me of the types of room amenities guests expect to see at Caribbean resorts, yet right here in the U.S., whether you’re on a honeymoon or a solo relaxation trip, I feel every type of guest can appreciate this tranquil outdoor space.

Dining and drinks at The Bungalows Key Largo

Most international all-inclusive resorts have a bad reputation for their food quality, which can leave many travelers questioning their stay. As one of the only luxury all-inclusive resorts in the U.S., the Bungalows Key Largo certainly sets a different tone. From the fine dining at Bogie and Bacall’s to the poolside dining at the Tiki Bar, I didn’t eat one bad meal during my three-day stay here at Bungalows at Key Largo. If you’ve had bad experiences dining at all-inclusive resorts before, prepare to change your mind after a stay here.

Recommended Videos

My personal favorite dining location was Fish Tales, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant with seaside views. This restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The dinner experience included a three-course meal, which was exceptional, from the Caprese Tower to the Flat Iron Steak. As a foodie, I keep my dining expectations low at all-inclusive resorts, but the Bungalows Key Largo truly impressed me. Even though some will say it’s only food, if you ask me, the quality and taste of your food can make or break your vacation.

Bars

The drinks on property are also worth noting, especially given that this is a big appeal for many travelers searching for all-inclusive resorts. My favorite spot for drinks was the Hemingway Bar, located right outside the steakhouse. This elevated bar felt so luxurious, with specialty cocktails that went beyond your typical all-inclusive drinks like a pina colada or a strawberry daiquiri (which were still delicious, enjoyed poolside by the Tiki Bar). I also enjoyed the pre-dinner appetizers at the Hemingway Bar, such as the lamb lollipops and the sliders. The experience at the bars on the property reminds you that you’re definitely in the U.S (which certainly isn’t a bad feeling of comfort for many travelers).

Relaxation and recreation

The pool atmosphere at an all-inclusive resort is another key “make or break” component of a resort stay. Whether you’re looking for a more lively setting at the Sunset pool or a quieter atmosphere at the Zen pool, the Bungalows at Key Largo have a relaxation area that all travelers can enjoy. Personally, I found the Sunset pool to be quieter than most all-inclusive resort hotels, which could appeal to those looking for a laid-back, relaxing trip. The jacuzzi, located nearby to the Sunset pool, was also a great place to relax in the evenings.

As much as I love lying by the pool, I always seek a bit of adventure and activity when visiting resorts. I’m good for three or four hours at the pool, but then I find myself wanting to do something more active. For this reason, I like that the Bungalows Key Largo offers include water sports and a fitness tiki hut for a great workout. During my stay, I enjoyed a relaxing kayaking experience and a tough incline walk on the treadmills in the air-conditioned fitness tiki hut. This unique outdoor fitness center concept is one I have not seen at any other resort.

Final thoughts

Given that this was my first experience at a U.S. all-inclusive resort, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. Yet, the Bungalows Key Largo exceeded my expectations. If you’re looking for a similar atmosphere to those you find in the Caribbean without requiring a passport, this resort is a great option. Though this resort certainly doesn’t give me the same party vibes as you’d find in the Dominican Republic, it’s the perfect domestic getaway for a luxurious and relaxing trip.