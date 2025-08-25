I didn’t expect fine dining and virtual dodgeball — but this Orlando resort delivered

Though I’ve visited Orlando dozens of times in the past couple of years, I always seem to find a new resort to explore every time I visit. The Orlando area is home to over 450 different hotels and resorts, which leaves me with lots of options to choose for an Orlando getaway. During my most recent visit to the area, I stayed at Caribe Royale Orlando, an expansive, all-suite resort located just a few miles outside of Walt Disney World.

Unlike many hotels in the area that are heavily Disney-focused, this unique resort offers a little something for every age group. From sports simulators to fine dining options for adults to a kid-focused pool with a 75-foot waterslide, here’s a look at Caribe Royale Resort Orlando’s elevated take on a classic family getaway and what made it feel different than other Orlando resorts I’ve stayed at.

The Stadium Club

At your average Disney resort, entertainment options beyond the parks can be quite limited. For family getaways, it can be nice to have some alternative activity options that appeal to everyone in the group (not just the kids) and some indoor options for when the Florida heat is just too much. Caribe Royale Resort Orlando sets itself apart with The Stadium Club, a high-energy sports bar that offers an immersive and interactive entertainment experience with virtual reality games.

Located right in the hotel lobby, this vibrant sports bar offers delicious appetizers (yes, you need to get the pork belly bao buns) and eight pro-level sports simulators that feature 13 different games. Even as someone who is a long way away from a golf pro, I had a blast playing around on the sports simulator. To my surprise, this sports simulator was so much more than just your average golf simulator. While adults can certainly spend time practicing their golf swing, the simulator also offered family-friendly games such as carinval games and even zombie dodgeball (which ended up being a highlight of the experience).

To me, staying at the Caribe Royale Resort Orlando seems like a no-brainer for families, especially those with older kids, who want to create unique memories and do something a little different than your average Disney World stay. I’d also recommend this resort couples traveling with no kids — who wouldn’t want to enjoy an “Overtime-tini” or a “Courtside Fizz” while engaging in a fun compeition?

The Venetian Chophouse

There’s no question that the vast majority of families traveling to Orlando are spending most of their days munching on mickey waffles and caramel popcorn. Most hotels I’ve stayed at in Orlando have limited or no fine-dining options, which often leaves me hankering for a real meal. With this in mind, this resort sets itself apart from the crowd with the Venetian Chop House, an exceptional take on fine dining in a classic steakhouse atmosphere.

Families traveling to Orlando will want to leave the kids with the grandparents or hire a babysitter to grab an elegant dinner here — with a menu that includes a mix of steakhouse classics and Italian-inspired dishes. From appetizers to dessert, every part of my meal at The Venetian Chop House was top-tier — something you wouldn’t expect to find in a family-friendly Orlando resort. I’m still thinking about the local Burrata appetizer and the Lazy Italian cocktail.

Rum Bar at Caribe Royale Resort Orlando

Another part of my stay at Caribe Royale Resort Orlando I loved was the Rum Bar, a lounge experience located right off the main lobby. This lounge area is not your average run-of-the-mill hotel bar. Here, you can find over 70 exceptional varieties of the world’s finest rums. If you’re not into sipping rum straight, you can also indulge in some world-class cocktails. I loved the Mango Daquiri and the Nola Noir, an espresso-inspired rum cocktail.

Unlike your typical bar atmosphere that could steer families away, the Rum Bar has various tables and lounge spaces for families to sit at that are away from the main bar. This spot opens at 4 p.m. everyday and also serves delicious Cuban-inspired tapas that the whole family can munch on. Personally, I’m a sucker for some good appetizers, so I’d go back to this hotel just for the Guava BBQ meatballs and the Cuban minis alone.

Family-focused recreation

The pool and outdoor lounge spaces are truly the heart of Caribe Royale Resort Orlando. As you enter into the Florida-themed lobby, you’ll see a view of the massive waterfall from the pool ahead. This pool was packed from the early morning until late evenings — and for good reason. Adults can enjoy private, covered cabanas surrounding the main pool and enjoy a cocktail by Calypso’s Pool Bar & Grille. Families traveling with bigger kids will appreciate the waterfall and massive water slide, whereas the little ones can take a swim in the seperately-fenced kiddie pool.

I was also surprised to find how many other options for recreation that the Caribe Royale Resort Orlando offered beyond the pool. If swimming isnt your thing, guests can also try catch and release fishing at the Boca Pier, get a workout in at the fitness center, rent a bike, or play paddle or pickleball on the sport courts.