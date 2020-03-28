Washing your hands is key to staying healthy and, in our new reality, protecting yourself during the coronavirus pandemic we are now facing, according to the Center for Disease Control. When you wash your hands, soap can kill off some germs, but it’s the physical scrubbing motion and flowing water that lift and carry away the significant portion of those unwanted guests.

But if you can’t wash your hands, hand sanitizers are a great alternative, which is also why they’ve been flying off drug store shelves. However, you can still find them at a number of online retailers. Here are a few of our favorites that, as of now, are still available.

ArtNaturals

This hand sanitizer uses jojoba oil and vitamin E so it won’t leave your skin feeling as dried out as many products in the category do, yet it’s still made up of 62.5% ethyl alcohol, thus meeting the CDC’s guideline for using a hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol to effectively kill germs. The fact that each order contains four bottles is a bonus, as you can strategically place them in your home, car, office, and so on.

Siruini

The solution in this hand sanitizer is a potent 70% alcohol, so your hands are going to get a bit dried out with extensive use, but you can also count on pretty much total germ devastation within three seconds of you rubbing the stuff all over your hands. It can also be pumped onto surfaces and used as a disinfecting cleaner.

Occam’s Razor

Yes, this stuff is expensive. But it will ship to you within a week, and the supply is reliable as the company is currently producing the stuff themselves. The solution is 62% ethyl alcohol and will kill off viruses and bacteria in a matter of seconds, while a dose of aloe keeps your skin moisturized. The company asks you to buy only what you need, not stock up, which is commendable.

