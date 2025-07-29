 Skip to main content
Your aperitivo hour needs cold brew this August

Three caffeinated cocktails to power you through summer

By
illy cold brew.
illy

The sun is out and the summer cocktail recipes keep rolling in. Today, we bring you some caffeinated ideas. Think classic cocktails given the cold brew coffee treatment.

Not only is it a great way to add another flavor layer to a cocktail, but adding cold brew is a great way to enjoy coffee during the hot season. Below, we’ve got riffs from illy on classics like the Espresso Martini and Negroni.

Cold Brew Negroni

illy Coffee Negroni.
illy

Is there anything better than a Negroni? One treated to coffee, perhaps.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce Campari
  • 1 ounce gin
  • 1 1/2 ounces sweet vermouth
  • 1 1/2 ounces illy Cold Brew
  • Ice
  • Orange Peel

Method:

  1. Add gin, Campari, illy Cold Brew coffee, and sweet vermouth to an ice-filled mixing glass and stir gently.
  2. Strain into serving glass with a large ice cube and garnish with orange peel.

Limoncello Spritz

illy Limoncello Spritz.
illy

It’s peak spritz season so get in there with this purple-tinged sipper. Consider it a template and feel free to adjust the ingredient ratios to your liking.

Ingredients:

  • Limoncello
  • Prosecco
  • illy Cold Brew
  • Sparkling water
  • Lemon juice
  • Lavender syrup

Method:

  1. Fill glass three-quarters full with ice and add limoncello, lemon juice, illy Cold Brew coffee, lavender syrup, and 3-4 lemon slices.
  2. Stir gently and add chilled Prosecco. Finish with a splash of sparkling water.

Arancia Espresso Martini

illy Espresso Martini.
illy

Bringing in a little citrus and a touch of orange liqueur, this is an Espresso Martini recipe we could get used to.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce vodka
  • 1/2 ounce Cointreau
  • 1/2 ounce coffee liqueur
  • 1 shot illy Espresso
  • Ice
  • Orange twist

Method:

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker 1/2 full with ice and add vodka, Cointreau, coffee liqueur, and single espresso shot.
  2. Shake well for 15-20 seconds and strain into coupe or martini glass garnish with an orange twist.

Still scorching? Chill out with some frozen cocktail recipes and the best tiki drinks. Here’s to a laidback August.

