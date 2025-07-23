Diplomatico Rum’s the main event in these sun-kissed cocktails

Summer is still here and that’s just the way we like it. That means we’re still knee deep in backyard barbecues, frozen cocktail recipes, and pool parties. Soon, it’ll start to wind down but we’re too busy celebrating the now to think about the future.

Diplomático Rum is on the same page. The spirit label from Venezuela is behind some of the best south American rums around. And they thought we could use a few sun-kissed cocktail recipes to celebrate the present.

Recommended Videos

Read one for some drinks that you can make solo or batch out as large format cocktails. Cheers.

Hydrator

While there may not be such thing as a healthy cocktail, this one is definitely on the replenishing side of the spectrum.

Ingredients:

3 parts Diplomático Planas

1 part coconut liqueur

10 parts coconut water

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher or container. Pour serve amount into an ice-filled shaker tin, shake briefly and strain into ice-filled glass. Garnish with mint sprig and lime wheel; sugarcane stick is optional.

Rum Negroni

Here’s an island twist on the classic three-ingredient cocktail that we adore.

Ingredients:

1 part Diplomático Mantuano

1 part sweet vermouth

1 part bitter Italian aperitif (like Campari)

Method:

Add ingredients into an ice filled mixing glass and stir to combine/chill. Strain into a Double Old Fashioned rocks glass containing a large rock of ice. Garnish with expressed grapefruit peel.

Stay in the know in terms of beverages, culinary arts, and all things food here at The Manual. We’ve got features that can inspire cuisine tourism, like our Denver food guide. Here’s to a tasty second leg of summer.