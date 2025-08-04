 Skip to main content
World Whiskey Society is releasing a 9-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon in a unique bottle

By
Whiskey in a glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

The World Whiskey Society was launched in 2020 as a place for whiskey drinkers to get bottles of ultra-premium, rare, hard-to-find expressions. This popular brand either releases a whiskey outright or finishes it in a unique barrel before launching it. Its most recent release is high-proof Kentucky straight bourbon. But not only is the whiskey itself noteworthy, so too is the innovative, eye-catching bottle it’s housed in.

World Whiskey Society Straight Kentucky Bourbon Modern Bottle, aged 9 Years

World Whiskey Society
The newest expression from renowned brand World Whiskey Society is a 54% ABV Kentucky straight bourbon that was matured for a minimum of nine years in charred oak barrels before being bottled in an interesting, sleekly designed bottle that’s guaranteed to be your newest whiskey centerpiece and talking point.

According to the brand, this complex, memorable whiskey begins with a nose of caramelized sugar, vanilla beans, oak, toasted nuts, and fresh leather. The palate is centered on notes of caramel, charred oak, toasted vanilla beans, and stone fruits. The finish is long, lingering, and warm, and ends with hints of wintry spices, butterscotch, and oak.

“This 9-year-old Kentucky Bourbon Modern Bottle is a testament to the artistry and tradition of bourbon-making in the Bluegrass State,” said Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society.

“Its bold character and clean bottle design make it a strong representation of our evolving style, where heritage meets modernity.”

Where can you buy it?

Whiskey Glass
Unsplash/ Thomas Park

Like all of the World Whiskey Society expressions, The 9YO Kentucky Bourbon Modern Bottle is available at the brand’s online store and select whiskey retailers for the suggested retail price of $159 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
