Woodford Reserve is selling $5,000 Mint Julep cups for the Kentucky Derby

Woodford Reserve is selling $5,000 Mint Julep cups for the Kentucky Derby

When we think of the Kentucky Derby, the first thing that we think about (besides running horses, suits, and fancy hats) is the iconic, timeless Mint Julep. This bourbon, sugar, and mint-centric cocktail is the perfect drink on a warm May day while you take in the “fastest two minutes in sports.” Especially if it’s prepared with the official bourbon of the Kentucky Derby: Woodford Reserve.

And it’s not a true Mint Julep if it isn’t served in a traditional metal cup. And while you can’t go wrong with a classic stainless steel cup, that’s a little boring. Instead, opt for a $5,000, over-the-top cup from Woodford Reserve.

Woodford Reserve $5,000 Mint Julep Cup Program

Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve

Recently, Woodford Reserve announced this year’s addition to the Kentucky Derby fanfare: the $5,000 Mint Julep Charity Cup program. You might wonder what exactly a $5,000 Mint Julep cup is. According to Woodford Reserve, only 151 hand-craft Mint Julep cups are being made available. 51 are finely polished pewter, and 100 are sterling silver with heavy 24-karat gold plating.

While it’s called the Woodford Reserve $5,000 Mint Julep Cup Program, the polished pewter cup is only $1,000, while the other cup is $5,000. Crafted by Louisville jeweler From the Vault and designed by Josh Merideth of Makers Agency, both cups are adorned with sterling silver accents featuring the Kentucky Derby trophy and lab-grown white and pink sapphires.

The net proceeds from the sale of this year’s julep cups benefit Our Mims Retirement Haven, a retirement sanctuary for fillies and broodmares in Paris, Kentucky.

“We are honored that the Woodford Reserve team selected us as the philanthropic partner of their mint julep charity cup program this year,” Pete Mirabito, President of Our Mims, said.

“Fillies and mares are the backbone of the industry. This partnership will allow us to further rescue, revitalize, and care for these retired thoroughbred racehorses and broodmares.”

Where can I buy them?

Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve

If the thought of drinking your Mint Julep in a $1,000 or $5,000 cup appeals to you, these limited-edition cups can be pre-purchased and picked up at Churchill Downs at the $5,000 Mint Julep Cup Experience during The Kentucky Oaks on May 2 or The Kentucky Derby on May 3.

