Using the wrong grind for pour over? Here’s how to get it just right

Pour-over coffee is a popular coffee brewing method for coffee drinkers who enjoy controlling each component of the coffee brewing process. With pour-over coffee, you can brew a delicious, rich cup of coffee that’s ideally suited to your coffee preferences. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned when experimenting with different brewing methods, size matters. Knowing the right type of grind size to use for pour-over coffee is a must for mastering this unique brewing process.

Selecting the wrong grind size for your coffee brewing method results in a mess all over your kitchen and a cup of coffee that isn’t worth drinking. Wondering what grind for pour-over coffee you should use to brew the best cup of coffee? Below, this guide to selecting the best type of coffee for pour-over will help answer all your questions.

What grind for pour-over coffee should you use?

“When it comes to pour-over brewing, grind size is one of the most important variables—and it works in tandem with bed depth, water quality, and temperature,” says Nora Breyer, a certified Specialty Coffee Brewing Professional (SCA).

“I recommend starting with a medium to medium-coarse grind, comparable to granulated sugar. This corresponds to a particle range of about 600–1000 microns, ideal for steady water flow and balanced extraction,” she says. The ideal grind for pour-over coffee should be slightly finer than ground rock salt, feel coarse to the touch, yet drop off the fingers.”

In addition to her role as a certified Specialty Coffee Brewing Professional, Breyer is the creator of Coffee with Nora, a platform designed to help coffee lovers brew better coffee at home with expert tips rooted in SCA standards.

Using too fine or too coarse coffee

If you try to use a too fine grind, over-extraction can occur, especially in shallow coffee beds. Meanwhile, using too coarse coffee grinds (requiring deeper beds of 2.5 to 5 cm) can also cause issues with extraction. Breyer recommends that contact time should ideally fall between 2.5 and 4 minutes.

In addition, she notes that grind consistency is another key factor. “An uneven grind leads to uneven extraction, resulting in sour or bitter flavors in the cup. Pair that with filtered water heated to 195–205°F (90–96°C) and set yourself up for pour-over success,” she says.



Why grind size matters

The pour-over brewing process uses a filter, which controls the brewing time as water passes through the coffee grinds. Knowing this, it’s easy to see why using the correct grind size is important. How fine or coarse your coffee grinds are directly impacts how fast or slow water will move through the grounds, therefore impacting the taste. Finding the perfect balance is key to a great-tasting cup of coffee.

While you could use pre-ground coffee made for pour-over brewing, it may be helpful to grind your own coffee until you find the exact setting that works for your coffee preferences. Specific types of pour-over brewing methods, such as using a Chemex, may require a slightly coarser grind due to the thicker filter paper used in this method. Ultimately, the more you experiment with the brewing type, the more you’ll find what works best and leads to the best tasting cup of coffee.

Tips for adjusting grind size for pour-over coffee



Mastering the art of pour-over coffee is something that takes time, dedication, and patience. Personally, I still find the process to be a bit daunting and tend to gravitate towards other, easier brewing methods. That being said, practice makes perfect, and there are a few ways you can easily identify if you’re using the wrong grind size for pour-over coffee.

Underextracted coffee may have a slightly sour taste, which could indicate that you need to use a slightly finer grind. Meanwhile, coffee that tastes too bitter may be over-extracted, suggesting a switch to a slightly coarser grind.

Tips for mastering grind size

If you’re new to making pour-over coffee, I recommend starting with a medium-fine grind size and adjusting from there. While grind size does matter, let’s not forget there are also a variety of other factors that play into how your final cup of coffee tastes, such as using fresh coffee beans. The type of coffee roast you use should also be considered, as lighter roasts tend to work better with a finer grind, whereas dark roast coffees tend to work better coarsely ground. Some other tips to consider include: