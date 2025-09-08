 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Ingram Distillery is launching a wheated bourbon perfect for fans of soft whiskeys

By
The Ingram Distillery
The Ingram Distillery

There’s something special about wheated bourbons. The use of wheat as the secondary grain (after corn) gives the whiskey a soft, mellow, memorable flavor profile. Fans of the style will be happy to learn about The Ingram Distillery’s newest release: Uncharted Kentucky Wheated Bourbon.

Uncharted Kentucky Wheated Bourbon

The Ingram Distillery
The Ingram Distillery

Like every whiskey (including its award-winning O.H. Ingram River Aged Series) made by the distillery, this wheated bourbon was aged in constant motion on a floating barrelhouse on the Mississippi River.

Recommended Videos

According to the brand, this award-winning whiskey begins with a nose of dried fruits, vanilla beans, toasted nuts, and coffee beans. Sipping it reveals hints of graham crackers, honey, gentle spices, maple candy, and charred oak. The finish is long, lingering, warm, and ends with a mix of caramel, cinnamon candy, apples, leather, and cocoa.

“Uncharted is all about celebrating those unexpected adventures that happen every day,” Founder and Proprietor Hank Ingram, said.

“With Uncharted, we set out to craft a standout bourbon that could be enjoyed any time. Like everything we do, we wanted to continue to innovate in the space and celebrate the magic of the river. Using 100% recycled glass is another way we are continuing to push the envelope on what’s possible. At The Ingram Distillery, we choose the route unexplored and aim to challenge the uncontested. Uncharted once again pushes us out into unknown waters – a place where we feel right at home.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
istock/GMVozd

This 92-proof expression is available in two formats. The suggested retail prices are $39.99 and $44.99 for the 750ml and one liter bottles, respectively.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Honey whiskey 101: What it is, how to use it, and which brands to try now
what exactly is honey whiskey?
Tullamore D.E.W Irish Whiskey

Flavored whiskey is big business in the spirits world. Take a stroll along the aisles at your local liquor store or peruse your go-to online retailer, and you’ll be met with myriad flavored whiskeys. This includes flavors such as cinnamon, maple, chocolate, fruit, and honey (among others). And I could write an article about the various popular flavored whiskeys. But today is all about honey. What exactly is honey whiskey?

In my years of writing professionally, I’ve tried my fair share of flavored whiskeys. Many of which are honey whiskeys. While I wouldn’t drink these whiskeys every day and likely not neat (not judging you if you do) or on the rocks, they are well-suited for a wintry Hot Toddy or to elevate your favorite whiskey-based cocktail.
Honey whiskey

Read more
Jack Daniel’s makes a popular single barrel Tennessee whiskey a permanent expression
Jack Daniel’s makes its Single Barrel Heritage Barrel Tennessee Whiskey a permanent expression
Jack Daniel's

While Jack Daniel’s is well-known for its classic Old No. 7 expression. If you’re limiting yourself to their iconic Tennessee whiskey only, you’re really missing out on some exceptional expressions. Recently, the brand announced that one of its most popular limited-edition expressions will become a permanent year-round offering.
Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Heritage Barrel Tennessee Whiskey

Recently, the brand announced that its Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Heritage Barrel Tennessee Whiskey will officially be part of the year-round Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection.

Read more
Blue Run’s latest release flips bourbon tradition with a gin barrel twist
Blue Run Spirits is launching a uniquely finished whiskey
Blue Run Spirits

There are unique whiskeys, and then there is Blue Run Spirits’ newest expression. That’s because this boundary-pushing whiskey began as a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey. Nothing seems strange there, right? Well, things got a little wacky when the distillers decided to finish it not on rum, cognac, or even port casks. Instead, they opted for ex-gin barrels.
Blue Run Spirits Glimmer

It’s called Blue Run Spirits Glimmer, and this 103.2-proof whiskey is perfect for both fans of sweet corn-centric bourbon and floral, piney gin. The first barrel-finished bourbon from the distillery began as the brand’s micro-batch, barrel proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon. It was finished in Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin barrels, which previously held the popular gin for between seven and twelve months.

Read more