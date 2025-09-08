The Ingram Distillery is launching a wheated bourbon perfect for fans of soft whiskeys

There’s something special about wheated bourbons. The use of wheat as the secondary grain (after corn) gives the whiskey a soft, mellow, memorable flavor profile. Fans of the style will be happy to learn about The Ingram Distillery’s newest release: Uncharted Kentucky Wheated Bourbon.

Uncharted Kentucky Wheated Bourbon

Like every whiskey (including its award-winning O.H. Ingram River Aged Series) made by the distillery, this wheated bourbon was aged in constant motion on a floating barrelhouse on the Mississippi River.

According to the brand, this award-winning whiskey begins with a nose of dried fruits, vanilla beans, toasted nuts, and coffee beans. Sipping it reveals hints of graham crackers, honey, gentle spices, maple candy, and charred oak. The finish is long, lingering, warm, and ends with a mix of caramel, cinnamon candy, apples, leather, and cocoa.

“Uncharted is all about celebrating those unexpected adventures that happen every day,” Founder and Proprietor Hank Ingram, said.

“With Uncharted, we set out to craft a standout bourbon that could be enjoyed any time. Like everything we do, we wanted to continue to innovate in the space and celebrate the magic of the river. Using 100% recycled glass is another way we are continuing to push the envelope on what’s possible. At The Ingram Distillery, we choose the route unexplored and aim to challenge the uncontested. Uncharted once again pushes us out into unknown waters – a place where we feel right at home.”

Where can I buy it?

This 92-proof expression is available in two formats. The suggested retail prices are $39.99 and $44.99 for the 750ml and one liter bottles, respectively.