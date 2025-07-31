Surf, sip, repeat: The coolest surf bars across America

Of the best American bars, there are many subcategories. Classy watering holes these days come in many shapes and forms, from throwback speakeasies and retro tiki bars to modern lounges and even ice bars. One of the most overlooked of the bunch is the surf bar, a place where good drinks and a laidback yet sporty vibe get along just fine.

Surf bars tend to be near the crashing waves, but they don’t have to be. Some can transport you there, either by selling surf gear, showing footage of big wave events, or just offering that laidback vibe we tend to associate with wave-riding culture. From Portland to New York City, here are the best surf bars in America.

Recommended Videos

Up North Surf Club

Up North Surf Club is a perfect ten in the surf bar category. The service is beyond friendly, the decor is a mix of lush vegetation and surfing themed coffee table books, and there’s even a little gift shop featuring a well-curated list of knick knacks and surfboards. On the pair of TVs, you’ll either be watching surfing footage or a Portland Trail Blazers or Timbers game. There’s a mug club for the regulars, which you’re likely to be after you sip from the small but wonderful tap list, featuring local beers and one-offs from some of our favorite west coast breweries. Hungry? Order some stand-up chicken and an excellent radicchio salad from Pollo Bravo next door.

Nearest spot to surf: Oswald State Park, about 77 miles due west.

Rockaway Beach Surf Club

Open everyday unless there’s bad weather (which could mean exciting surf), Rockaway Beach Surf Club is a beach-y and vibrant spot along the subway line. You’ll be elbow-to-elbow with actual surfers and in great company in general, as the bar’s mission is built on community, environmental conservation, and a love for surfing. Order a classic like a Margarita or Piña Colada and take in the energy of the immediate your immediate surroundings, which are decidedly therapeutic. Rockaway Beach is to NYC as Venice is to L.A. in some ways, a chill spot and an actual surfing destination. Be sure to get a good spot on the patio for some open-air goodness.

Nearest spot to surf: Rockaway Beach, about 400 feet from the bar.

Arnold’s Beach Bar

Arnold’s Beach Bar is a little gem in Waikiki that’s mostly dive where locals and tourists mingle. I mean, you could simply be sitting in a lawn chair in Honolulu and having a good time, but this bar does offer a whole lot more. Some might call the place a sliver of old Waikiki, a bit off the beaten tourist path and still offering happy hour deals that won’t break the bank. By all means, get that vacation-friendly Blue Hawaiian or Mai Tai. But we also suggest taking advantage of draft beer options, dog viewing opportunities, the juke box, and even the free popcorn, which they’re known to offer now and again. Strong drinks, often live music, and smiles all around.

Nearest spot to surf: You’re in Waikiki, just walk towards the turquoise water.

Cowboy Surfer

The name says is all, blending two seemingly distant worlds in the heart of Texas. But don’t forget, the Lone Star State has a lot of Gulf Coast to work with. Cowboy Surfer has two locations, both in the Houston area, and both celebrating glorious waves. You get the best of Texas and surfing, like chili (including Dorito chili pie), Texan craft beer, and pretty boards and vintage photos occupying the walls. If you’re in the mood for a cocktail, go with a Surf’s Up (essentially and Dark and Stormy) or keep it refreshing with a Ranch Water. Or, go with something colorful like the Ocean Breeze, a mix of vodka, hibiscus liqueur, pineapple juice, lime juice, grenadine, and a splash of Sprite.

Nearest spot to surf: Galveston, about 65 miles away.

Surf Bar Seafood Restaurant and Grill

This Williamsburg, Brooklyn spot touts sandy floors and a big garden patio for some serious escapism. It’s a great hideaway from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple and puts forth a pretty solid seafood menu. We love everything from the hut-like canopy to the colorful lights and warm service. Start with a Hawaiian-style hot dog or Peruvian chicken skewers as you work your way towards a grilled mahi mahi burger or swordfish frites. For drinks, go with a refreshing lager or a house cocktail, the latter often pulling from classic tiki recipes.

Nearest spot to surf: Brighton Beach, about 15 miles to the south.

Blackie’s by the Sea

California has to make the surf bar list, that’s a given. This one is a real OG, having first launched back in 1953 in Newport Beach. Blackie’s by the Sea is as genuine as they come, maybe the only bar with its own eponymous beach and surf break. It’s a drop-the-peanut-shells-on-the-floor kind of place and you can even leave with a commemorative shirt. Try the pickled eggs, legendary by local standards, or just munch on some bar snacks as you work your way through the beer list. The lagers and IPAs could not be colder, allegedly poured at around 27 degrees F.

Nearest spot to surf: About thirty odd paces through the sand towards the Pacific.