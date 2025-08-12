 Skip to main content
Tequila Zarpado is releasing a spicy, Carolina reaper tequila

Tequila Zarpado is launching a expression for fans of spice

Tequila Zarpado
If you’re the type of drinker who both enjoys a small-batch, premium tequila and also enjoys a kick of spicy heat, the folks at Tequila Zarpado have a special new release for you. And spicy heat might be a bit of an understatement. That’s because the brand’s new tequila is flavored with one of the hottest peppers ever.

Tequila Zarpado REAPER

As the name suggests, Tequila Zarpado REAPER begins as a Blanco tequila. The first Carolina Reaper-infused tequila to hit the market, it’s flavored with a blend of Carolina Reaper and Habanero peppers.

This isn’t an over-the-top gimmick. It’s a unique and spicy tequila that begins with a Blanco tequila made with 100% mature Blue Weber agave that was slow-cooked before being double-distilled. The addition of Carolina Reaper and Habanero peppers adds a mix of fruity, floral, and spice flavors to the already flavorful tequila.

According to the brand, the result is a memorable tequila that begins with a nose of stone fruit, spicy peppers, and sweet agave. The palate is a mix of flavors including pineapple, papaya, rich smoke, and fiery heat. It’s a great choice to add a spicy kick to your favorite tequila-based cocktails.

“Spicy cocktails and spirits continue to gain popularity, and we’re excited to launch this truly unique spicy Tequila,” Terry Lozoff, VP and Spirits Director at Latitude Beverage, says.

“You’re going to taste the heat, of course, but Carolina Reaper peppers also have flavor notes that work really well with Zarpado’s profile. The spice is balanced, and doesn’t get in the way of the great flavor of this Tequila. It’s the perfect spirit for spice lovers and an ideal addition to your favorite spicy cocktail.”

Where can I buy it?

Tequila Zarpado Reaper is available online and at select retailers in most US states for the suggested retail price of $28.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
