Fall tailgate season is here — here’s what I pack for the ultimate beer lover’s setup

Everything beer drinkers need for the perfect tailgate

By
Tailgate beer
istock/Antonio_Diaz

If you’re anything like us, when the end of June rolls around, you feel like summer will last forever. Sadly, that just isn’t true. The days of lounging on a blanket at the beach while reading a good book, gently paddling around a lake in a kayak, or drifting slowly around a pond or river in an inner tube with a beer in your hand are almost over. Fear not. It’s not all doom and gloom, though. The end of summer means the beginning of tailgate season.

I live in Western New York and am a short drive from Orchard Park, where the Buffalo Bills play. I’ve been to more games over the years than I can count and almost as many tailgates. I’ve learned that there are certain necessities. I’m talking about a comfortable, durable chair, a rugged portable grill, some burgers, brats, rolls, potato chips, and a cooler full of drinks. And that’s just bare bones. Most tailgates are a lot more elaborate than that. This is especially true if you’re a beer drinker.

Tailgate essentials for beer drinkers

Beer and grill
iStock
If you’re a fan of IPAs, pale ales, pilsners, and other beers, you’re going to need a few more items for your perfect fall tailgate. I’m talking about large coolers for your frosty brews, well-made bottle openers, comfy chairs, lightweight tables (not for jumping through), and more. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite tailgate essentials for beer drinkers.

Xspec 45 Towable Ice Chest

Xspec 45 Towable Ice Chest
Xspec

If you’re attending a tailgate, you’re going to need a rugged, easily movable beer cooler. A great choice is Xspec 45 Towable Ice Chest. This extra-thick 3″ roto-molded insulation has a freezer-grade casket to keep your ice from melting and your beer cold for several days. It has a tow handle and thick wheels, making it easily portable from tailgate to tailgate. It can also hold more than forty cans of beer before the addition of ice. That’s a lot of frosty brews.

OXO Die-Cast bottle opener

OXO
OXO

While a lot of our favorite craft beers come in 16-ounce cans, many classic beers come in 12-ounce bottles. Some of these beers require bottle openers. There are few things worse than getting to your spot in the parking lot, excited to crack open a brew, only to realize you have a cooler of beer bottles and no opener. That’s where the OXO Die-Cast bottle opener comes in. This stainless steel bottle opener features a non-slip grip and a pop-top as well as a twist-top side to easily open all beer bottles.

Yeti Rambler Colster Can Cooler

Yeti Rambler Colster Can Cooler
Yeti

If you’re attending a college football or NFL tailgate in the early fall, the weather might be hotter than expected. On those days, you’ll need an extra level of cooling technology to ensure your beer stays frosty. And while a classic neoprene koozie can do the job, we opt instead for something with a little more insulation. Specifically, the Yeti Rambler Colster. Made with double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel, this is the durable can cooler you need for the season ahead. As a bonus, it’s available in a variety of colors to suit every personality.

Coleman Outpost Elite Deck Chair

Coleman Outpost Elite Deck Chair
Coleman

If you’re going to spend the morning or afternoon eating parking lot hot dogs and drinking lagers, you’re going to want a place to sit. We prefer the Coleman Outpost Elite Deck Chair. This classic foldable chair is made with a steel frame and features relaxed sitting with an angled back and padded arms, weather-resistant fabric, a flip-up side table with a cup holder for your beer. It has a 20.5-in. seat and can hold up to 300 lbs.

Dakine Ultra Lightweight Table

Dakine Ultra Lightweight Table
Dakine

Every tailgate needs an easily portable, lightweight table for food and drinks (especially beer). A great choice is the Dakine Ultra Lightweight Table. Made with a surprisingly light aluminum frame and heavy-duty 900D Oxford fabric, and aluminum plates, it might be the perfect tailgate table. The surface can hold up to 33 lbs. As a bonus, it comes with a carry bag to easily move it from tailgate to tailgate.

What beers to bring to your tailgate?

Beer
engin akyurt / Unsplash

Now that we’ve taken a deep dive into the myriad products you need for your fall tailgate, it’s time to get into the most important item: the beer. What else are you going to pair your sausage and peppers and homemade potato salad with?

While late season tailgates call for a variety of warming stouts, porters, barleywines, winter warmers, and other darker beers. The beginning of the season is all about crushable, thirst-quenchers. You’ll want to stock up on a selection of refreshing, sessionable beers like Founders All Day IPA, Narragansett Lager, Montucky Cold Snacks, Odell Good Behavior, Prost Pilsner, and more. Low-ABV, flavorful, easy-drinking beers are perfect for late summer and early fall tailgating.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
