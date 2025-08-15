 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Are you making your protein coffee shake wrong? A dietitian explains

Level-up your protein coffee shake with these tips

By
protein coffee
BarthFotografie / Shutterstock

Starting your morning with a protein coffee shake gets the day off on the right track, fueling your morning with a boost of protein blended into your cup of joe. But are you making your protein coffee shake correctly? Carolina Schneider, MS, RD, Registered Dietitian and Founder of Hungry for Plants, says protein coffee shakes are a healthy choice for many, but are only as good as the ingredients you choose. Selecting healthy fats, fiber, and a plant-based protein source is key to building a more nutritious protein coffee shake. Below, Schneider shares her best ingredient recommendations and nutrition tips to help you make a better protein coffee shake.

Selecting a base for a protein coffee shake

Person scooping protein powder out of canister
jdoms / Adobe Stock

The whole goal behind consuming a protein coffee shake is to get a hearty dose of protein to start your morning. With this in mind, it’s essential to select a quality source of protein as your coffee base. “Start with a high-quality protein source to help support satiety, energy, and nutrient intake. Plant-based proteins are a great option because they offer fiber, minerals, and beneficial plant compounds,” Schneider says. Of course, using quality coffee is also important to both the taste and quality of your protein coffee shake. Options like mold-free or single-origin coffees can help create a premium coffee shake you feel good about consuming.

Recommended Videos

“If using a protein powder, look for minimal-ingredient options made from peas, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, brown rice, or sacha inchi. Personally, I like using single-ingredient powders like pea or hemp protein.

Selecting other ingredients

Cup of coffee
Archie Binamira / Pexels

In addition to coffee and a protein source, Schneider recommends carefully considering the other ingredients you plan to add to your protein coffee shake. “Pairing caffeine with healthy fats and fiber helps slow digestion and support more stable energy levels. Ingredients like nut butter, ground flaxseed, chia seeds, or hemp seeds enhance satiety and boost the overall nutrient density of your shake,” she recommends.

Related: 
This underrated coffee drink is the cozy blend you’ve probably overlooked

Another option to consider is to blend your coffee into a smoothie, with ingredients like frozen banana, plant-based Greek-style yogurt, or nut butter to make it more balanced and filling. “This is especially helpful if you’re running out the door and need something more satiating in the morning. My go-to is Forager Project’s Greek-style cashew milk yogurt—it adds creaminess, 10 grams of plant-based protein, and live probiotics, making my morning coffee shake both gut-friendly and satisfying.”

“Protein coffee shakes are the perfect vehicle to add in extra nutrients, too, such as cacao powder for antioxidants and polyphenols, cinnamon to support blood sugar regulation, or a pinch of sea salt for electrolytes. I also like adding a splash of Forager Project’s Cinnamon Vanilla dairy-free creamer for extra creaminess and flavor, without gums or artificial flavors,” she shares. Given that many flavored coffee creamers and protein powders can add in lots of extra sugar, Schneider urges coffee drinkers to read labels when selecting products carefully. She suggests looking for products with less than 5 grams of added sugars, and opting for natural sweeteners like dates and bananas, or a less refined option like coconut sugar

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Finally, a way to make your coffee low-acid without giving up taste
Enjoy your usual cup of coffee with less acid
Cup of coffee

Low acid coffee is a must for coffee drinkers with sensitive stomachs, says Ashley Loyd, Co-Founder and CEO of Tamer Essentials. After witnessing the life-changing effects of Coffee Tamer on her parents' health, Loyd set out to help coffee drinkers with sensitive stomachs nationwide enjoy their favorite cup of coffee without giving up taste.

Coffee Tamer, made from natural minerals, can turn your favorite cup of coffee into a low-acid coffee without changing its flavor. Loyd says Coffee Tamer has the potential to help millions of coffee lovers manage acid-related discomfort. Here's what she shared about this innovative coffee product.
Low acid coffee with Coffee Tamer

Read more
Everyday Dose hits Target to help you break up with your coffee jitters
Something new to pick up on your next Target run
Everyday Dose mushroom coffee

Everyday Dose, the brand known for its functional health-focused coffee, is now available in over 1,500 Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com. Known for delivering calm focus, gut support, and sustained energy, without the jitters or crash, Everyday Dose has been a key player in the market as the demand grows for functional, clean-label beverages. With a functional drink market expected to surpass $300 billion globally by 2030, Everyday Dose stands out with a science-backed formula that coffee drinkers can feel great about switching to. If you've been thinking about giving better-for-you coffee a try, now is your time to pick up Everyday Dose on your next target trip.

Founder Jack Savage created Everyday Dose after his own struggle with Adderall burnout and traditional coffee side effects. “I didn’t want to give up coffee—I just wanted it to be better,” he shares. “What started as a personal solution is now helping thousands feel and function better every day.” Though Everyday Dose has been available online, shoppers can now pick up this alternative coffee during their next Target run.

Read more
This trending protein coffee just dropped at select Target stores
You can find this better-for-you coffee at Target stores now
Javvy protein coffee

This year, protein coffee or "profee" has taken over both the health & fitness world and the coffee industry -- combining delicious coffee with a healthy dose of protein. Today, the internet's favorite protein coffee has now expanded to Target shelves nationwide, making it even easier to grab a healthier coffee alternative. Javvy Coffee's protein coffee is now available in the coffee aisle at select Target locations and online at Target. This trending protein coffee delivers a boost of energy to your morning that you can feel good about, made with 100% real coffee and 80mg of caffeine per scoop.

With no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, Javvy's trending protein coffee delivers bold flavor without any additives. Each serving of protein comes from premium whey protein, delivering 10 grams of protein (20 grams for 2 scoops) to start your day off on the right track. Combining protein in your coffee is perfect for anytime you need an energy boost, such as mornings or as a pre-workout replacement. At Target stores, shoppers can find Javvy Protein Coffee in three flavors: Caramel, French Vanilla, and the original, non-flavored option (each priced at $24.99 per bag). In addition to a healthy dose of protein, each serving also contains added prebiotics to support gut health and MCTs for brain-boosting benefits.

Read more