Are you making your protein coffee shake wrong? A dietitian explains

Starting your morning with a protein coffee shake gets the day off on the right track, fueling your morning with a boost of protein blended into your cup of joe. But are you making your protein coffee shake correctly? Carolina Schneider, MS, RD, Registered Dietitian and Founder of Hungry for Plants, says protein coffee shakes are a healthy choice for many, but are only as good as the ingredients you choose. Selecting healthy fats, fiber, and a plant-based protein source is key to building a more nutritious protein coffee shake. Below, Schneider shares her best ingredient recommendations and nutrition tips to help you make a better protein coffee shake.



Selecting a base for a protein coffee shake

The whole goal behind consuming a protein coffee shake is to get a hearty dose of protein to start your morning. With this in mind, it’s essential to select a quality source of protein as your coffee base. “Start with a high-quality protein source to help support satiety, energy, and nutrient intake. Plant-based proteins are a great option because they offer fiber, minerals, and beneficial plant compounds,” Schneider says. Of course, using quality coffee is also important to both the taste and quality of your protein coffee shake. Options like mold-free or single-origin coffees can help create a premium coffee shake you feel good about consuming.

“If using a protein powder, look for minimal-ingredient options made from peas, hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, brown rice, or sacha inchi. Personally, I like using single-ingredient powders like pea or hemp protein.

Selecting other ingredients

In addition to coffee and a protein source, Schneider recommends carefully considering the other ingredients you plan to add to your protein coffee shake. “Pairing caffeine with healthy fats and fiber helps slow digestion and support more stable energy levels. Ingredients like nut butter, ground flaxseed, chia seeds, or hemp seeds enhance satiety and boost the overall nutrient density of your shake,” she recommends.

Another option to consider is to blend your coffee into a smoothie, with ingredients like frozen banana, plant-based Greek-style yogurt, or nut butter to make it more balanced and filling. “This is especially helpful if you’re running out the door and need something more satiating in the morning. My go-to is Forager Project’s Greek-style cashew milk yogurt—it adds creaminess, 10 grams of plant-based protein, and live probiotics, making my morning coffee shake both gut-friendly and satisfying.”

“Protein coffee shakes are the perfect vehicle to add in extra nutrients, too, such as cacao powder for antioxidants and polyphenols, cinnamon to support blood sugar regulation, or a pinch of sea salt for electrolytes. I also like adding a splash of Forager Project’s Cinnamon Vanilla dairy-free creamer for extra creaminess and flavor, without gums or artificial flavors,” she shares. Given that many flavored coffee creamers and protein powders can add in lots of extra sugar, Schneider urges coffee drinkers to read labels when selecting products carefully. She suggests looking for products with less than 5 grams of added sugars, and opting for natural sweeteners like dates and bananas, or a less refined option like coconut sugar