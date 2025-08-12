 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Penelope Bourbon is launching a unique ready-to-pour Old Fashioned

Penelope Bourbon's new ready-to-pour cocktail is perfect for fans of nutty flavors

By
Penelope Bourbon
On the heels of its successful debut in the ready-to-pour market with its first-ever bottled cocktail, Peach Old Fashioned, Penelope Bourbon released its second award-winning handcrafted cocktail innovation – Black Walnut Old Fashioned. Penelope Bourbon

Penelope Bourbon is well-known for its popular line of whiskeys. Recently, it branched off into ready-to-pour cocktails, releasing a Peach Old Fashioned. In the past week, it announced the launch of its second premade cocktail: the new Walnut Old Fashioned.

Penelope Black Walnut Old Fashioned

An Old Fashioned cocktail.
wagjm/Pixabay

Perfect for the last days of summer, Penelope Bourbon Black Walnut Old Fashioned begins with its award-winning bourbon and rye whiskeys blended with vanilla demerara, raw sugar, and black walnut bitters.

Recommended Videos

“The ready-to-pour market is exciting territory for us, and we’re innovating again with Black Walnut Old Fashioned – our latest unique take on the classic cocktail,”  Michael Paladini, Penelope Bourbon founder and vice president of strategy for MGP Ingredients, said.

Related: 
Jack Daniel’s is launching a new flavored whiskey for berry fans

The result, according to Penelope Bourbon, is a 76-proof well-balanced cocktail that begins with notes of toasted vanilla beans, maple candy, allspice, and cocoa powder. Sipping it reveals notes of brown sugar, allspice, cinnamon candy, and vanilla beans. The finish is loaded with flavors like toffee, candied nuts, and caramelized sugar.

“Black Walnut Old Fashioned is a great variation of the Old Fashioned that we love. Using our bourbon and rye blend as the foundation for this release creates an amazing base for a whiskey forward cocktail,”  Danny Polise, founder and master blender of Penelope Bourbon, said.

“We hope all will enjoy how easy it can be to experience a delicious Penelope cocktail.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey Glass
Unsplash/ Thomas Park

Just like the aforementioned Penelope Peach Old Fashioned, the Penelope Black Walnut Old Fashioned is currently available at retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Laphroaig is launching a new cask strength single malt Scotch whisky
Laphroaig is launching its newest Lore expression
Scotch

When it comes to peat-smoked single malt Scotch whiskies, few names are more beloved than the sometimes hard-to-spell Laphroaig. The popular distillery recently announced the launch of the 2025 Càirdeas release, Lore Cask Strength.
Laphroaig Càirdeas Lore Cask Strength

For those unaware, “Càirdeas” is the Gaelic word for friendship. In that vein, this expression was crafted to be imbibed by the Friends of Laphroaig members. Its release is timed with Fèis Ìle, the Islay-based whisky festival.

Read more
Old Forester is set for the annual release of one of its most popular whiskeys
Old Forester is relaunching an experiemental whiskey
Whiskey glass

Fans of Old Forester eagerly await its limited-edition expressions. They were probably excited to learn that the iconic Kentucky-based brand announced the relaunch of one of its most popular annual releases: Old Forester 1910 Extra Extra Old.
Old Forester 1910 Extra Extra Old
Old Forester 1910 Extra Extra Old Old Forester

Part of its 117 Series of whiskeys, Old Forester 1910 Extra Extra Old gets its name because, after its initial maturation, this double-barreled bourbon is matured for an extra 24 months in a heavily charred secondary oak barrel. First released in spring 2021, this expression was originally an experimental whiskey made by aging 1910 Old Fine Whisky for an extra finishing period. The distillers liked the results enough to bottle it, and, clearly, so did Old Forester drinkers.

Read more
Bib & Tucker just launched a bourbon finished with coffee beans
To say Bib & Tucker's new bourbon is unique is an understatement
Bib & Tucker

We’ve seen some interesting maturation techniques and finishing barrels in the whiskey world. But we’ve never seen anything like the newest expression from Bib & Tucker. That’s because, instead of finishing in a unique vessel like an ex-bourbon or even ex-port casks, Bib & Tucker Gold Roast Bourbon was finished using coffee beans (yes, you read that right).
Bib & Tucker Gold Roast Bourbon

This aptly named whiskey begins as a Tennessee bourbon matured for at least six years in new American oak barrels before being filtered using the Lincoln County process. It’s then infused by cold steeping with custom-roasted Honduras-grown Arabica beans from Tennessee-based Muletown Coffee Roasters.

Read more