Penelope Bourbon is launching a unique ready-to-pour Old Fashioned

Penelope Bourbon is well-known for its popular line of whiskeys. Recently, it branched off into ready-to-pour cocktails, releasing a Peach Old Fashioned. In the past week, it announced the launch of its second premade cocktail: the new Walnut Old Fashioned.

Penelope Black Walnut Old Fashioned

Perfect for the last days of summer, Penelope Bourbon Black Walnut Old Fashioned begins with its award-winning bourbon and rye whiskeys blended with vanilla demerara, raw sugar, and black walnut bitters.

“The ready-to-pour market is exciting territory for us, and we’re innovating again with Black Walnut Old Fashioned – our latest unique take on the classic cocktail,” Michael Paladini, Penelope Bourbon founder and vice president of strategy for MGP Ingredients, said.

The result, according to Penelope Bourbon, is a 76-proof well-balanced cocktail that begins with notes of toasted vanilla beans, maple candy, allspice, and cocoa powder. Sipping it reveals notes of brown sugar, allspice, cinnamon candy, and vanilla beans. The finish is loaded with flavors like toffee, candied nuts, and caramelized sugar.

“Black Walnut Old Fashioned is a great variation of the Old Fashioned that we love. Using our bourbon and rye blend as the foundation for this release creates an amazing base for a whiskey forward cocktail,” Danny Polise, founder and master blender of Penelope Bourbon, said.

“We hope all will enjoy how easy it can be to experience a delicious Penelope cocktail.”

Where can I buy it?

Just like the aforementioned Penelope Peach Old Fashioned, the Penelope Black Walnut Old Fashioned is currently available at retailers throughout the US for the suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 750ml bottle.