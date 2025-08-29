Cold brew lovers, Peet’s just launched a first-ever coffee pass

Peet’s Coffee, a popular coffee chain with over 250 locations in 13 states, has just launched every cold brew lover’s dream: The Cold Brew Pass. Available exclusively through the Peet’s Coffee app, this Cold Brew Pass provides daily access to handcrafted cold brew coffee starting September 1st, 2025. Valid for 30 consecutive days once activated, the Cold Brew Pass is the perfect way to celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29.

Priced at only $30 for a 30-day use, Cold Brew Pass holders can enjoy a medium cold brew every day for 30 consecutive days. Coffee drinkers must redeem every day or it disappears (no roll-overs), giving coffee drinkers an incentive to go fetch their daily cold brew (and to get their caffeine fix). The Cold Brew Pass can only be redeemed at participating Peet’s coffee bars nationwide and is only available for purchase through the app (no in-store sales).

Recommended Videos

Peet’s Coffee’s handcrafted cold brew is steeped with cold water for 12 hours to produce a sweet, smooth, and refreshing cold coffee without acidity or bitterness.

“Our Cold Brew Pass is all about delivering value at the perfect moment,” said Sireesha Adya, Digital Marketing Director at Peet’s Coffee. “As students and families head back to school and schedules get busier, cold brew continues to be the go-to choice for younger consumers and coffee lovers looking for a bold, refreshing lift. With 30 days of cold brew for $30, we’re giving Peetniks an easy way to enjoy a daily little treat that’s full of flavor.”

