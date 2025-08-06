 Skip to main content
Finally, a way to make your coffee low-acid without giving up taste

Enjoy your usual cup of coffee with less acid

Cup of coffee
Karolina Grabowska / Pixabay

Low acid coffee is a must for coffee drinkers with sensitive stomachs, says Ashley Loyd, Co-Founder and CEO of Tamer Essentials. After witnessing the life-changing effects of Coffee Tamer on her parents’ health, Loyd set out to help coffee drinkers with sensitive stomachs nationwide enjoy their favorite cup of coffee without giving up taste.

Coffee Tamer, made from natural minerals, can turn your favorite cup of coffee into a low-acid coffee without changing its flavor. Loyd says Coffee Tamer has the potential to help millions of coffee lovers manage acid-related discomfort. Here’s what she shared about this innovative coffee product.

Low acid coffee with Coffee Tamer

Coffee Tamer
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Per Loyd, Coffee Tamer is designed to “Attract the harmful acid in coffee, and they join together to become water — plain old H2O. That means the harmful coffee acids turn into water, so the coffee is gentler on your stomach, and it still tastes great.” Unlike low-acid coffee beans or cold brew methods, using Coffee Tamer doesn’t require lifestyle or product changes. With this product, coffee drinkers can brew their favorite beans in any method and still enjoy the low-acid experience.

“It’s easy and requires no major lifestyle changes or coffee brewing plans,” says Loyd. “It can even further reduce the acidity of low-acid coffee beans or cold brew methods.” The product was crafted in the lab, using a pH meter to measure the reduction of acids.

“Because acids are measured on a logarithmic scale (meaning going from an acidic level of 4 to a more basic level of 5 is a reduction of 90%), a small change in pH reading can mean a big change in comfort. Using paper acidity measurements is not as reliable – they can only differentiate between 1pH unit, and the strong color of coffee may make the test strips difficult to match against the reference chart,” Loyd says.

Low acid coffee that tastes the same

Coffee Tamer
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Coffee Tamer comes in tiny packets, almost like sugar packets you’d find at a coffee shop or diner. The portability and convenience here mean you can also enjoy low-acid on the go, such as when enjoying a cup of coffee at your favorite coffee shop. But the best part of this low-acid coffee product is that it doesn’t change the taste of your coffee.”

“Coffee contains many types of acids, some contributing to its robust flavor and others disrupting our bodies. Coffee Tamer targets the specific disruptive acids that cause discomfort. Essentially, its crystalline formula converts harmful coffee acids by neutralizing their pH level.

Who should try Coffee Tamer?

Coffee Tamer is an excellent option for anyone who wants to enjoy their daily coffee ritual without sacrificing health, comfort, flavor, or their favorite coffee brewing method. “If you rely on coffee to power through long workdays and late-night projects or cherish and savor the emotional comfort of every sip, Coffee Tamer makes it smooth. It’s a hassle-free solution that integrates seamlessly into a busy life,” she says. Using Coffee Tamer helps neutralize acid before it enters your body, unlike products that aren’t ideal for everyday use, like over-the-counter antacids.

