 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Old Fitzgerald Bourbon’s new Hospitality Concierge is a well-known culinary expert

Old Fitzgerald Bourbon hired Gail Simmons as its new Hospitality Concierge

By
Old Fitzgerald
Old Fitzgerald

There aren’t many American bourbon brands more historical and timeless than Old Fitzgerald. This iconic, award-winning brand, well-known for its wheated bourbon, was founded in the late 1800s. With all that history, recently, the brand announced it was entering a new era of hospitality by creating a new job title: the Old Fitzgerald Hospitality Concierge.

Old Fitzgerald Hospitality Concierge

Old Fitzgerald
Old Fitzgerald

Not only is Old Fitzgerald adding this new job to its organization, but it’s also hiring Gail Simmons, one of the most well-known culinary experts and television personalities, for this position.

Recommended Videos

“To me, hospitality is all about those meaningful little details – the touches that make someone feel truly welcome and cared for, from the moment they walk in, whether you’re hosting friends at home or showing them a hidden gem of a cocktail bar. Those details are within reach of any caring host,” Simmons says.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Simmons has already begun her work with Old Fitzgerald. She started by contributing to the keynote address for the brand’s new digital guide. Written and curated by menswear and spirits writer Eric Twardzik, the collection was aimed at the highest levels of hospitality (hotels, speakeasies, barbershops, restaurants, and more) in specific cities throughout the US. The first highlighted cities were New York City, Chicago, and Seattle.

A new bourbon

Whiskey in a glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

Along with announcing the new position, Old Fitzgerald also recently launched a new whiskey. Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old was matured in new, charred American oak barrels. According to the brand, it’s loaded with flavors like graham crackers, honey, fresh bread, brown sugar, and cinnamon. It’s available at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 700ml bottle.

“Old Fitzgerald has long embodied hospitality as a brand, and in the elegant Bourbon found in its bottles. Its new signature seven-year-old is simply beautiful, with layers of flavor that perfectly lend themselves to everything from straight pours to elevated cocktails,” says Simmons.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

World Whiskey Society’s new limited-edition whiskey was created to be enjoyed with a cigar
World Whiskey Society is launching American Light Whisky Cigar Blend Gothic Edition
Pouring whiskey in a glass

If you’re a fan of fine cigars and well-made whiskey, you’ll love the newest expression from the renowned rare whiskey brand World Whiskey Society. Its newest limited-edition expression is a uniquely finished whiskey crafted to be sipped while enjoying your favorite cigar.
World Whiskey Society American Light Whisky Cigar Blend Gothic Edition
American Light Whisky Cigar Blend Gothic Edition World Whiskey Society

This new, limited-edition expression from the popular brand was matured for at least two decades and finished in Cognac, Tawny Port, Awamori, Tequila, PX Sherry, and Madeira casks. The intermingling of the various barrels creates a truly unique and innovative tasting experience.

Read more
Old Commonwealth Distillery to revive D.H. Cromwell Bourbon
Old Commonwealth Distillery is rereleasing Dirty Helen Cromwell Bourbon
Old Commonwealth Distillery

In 2000, a liquor retailer named Gordon Jackson won a barrel of 15-year-old bourbon from Julian Van Winkle (yes, that Van Winkle family) and decided to bottle and sell it under the name "Dirty Helen" Cromwell Bourbon. It was such a hit that it's being rereleased twenty-five years later by Old Commonwealth Distillery.
D.H. Cromwell Bourbon

For those unaware, Helen Cromwell was born in 1886. She was a sex worker, madam, and owner of the infamous Sunflower Inn located in Milwaukee in the 20s and 40s, a bar that only served whiskey and nothing else. She was also known for her colorful, crude language, earning her the nickname "Dirty Helen".

Read more
Mississippi’s Cathead Distillery is launching a new 100% wheat whiskey
Cathead's new whiskey features a 100% wheat mash bill
Cathead Distillery

If you don't know about Cathead Distillery, it's the first legal distillery in Mississippi since statewide prohibition in 1907. Founded in 2010 in downtown Jackson, it's well-known for its award-winning, small-batch spirits, including Bristow Gin, Cathead Vodka, and the popular Old Soul Whiskey. Recently, the brand announced the launch of an exciting new whiskey expression: a straight wheat whiskey.
Old Soul Estate Collection Straight Wheat Whiskey

It's called Old Soul Estate Collection Straight Wheat Whiskey, and it's made with a mash bill of 100% wheat. This grain-to-glass whiskey features wheat grown in Mississippi. On top of that, the distillation, aging, and even bottling was all done in the southern state. This limited-release small batch whiskey isn't just an exceptional expression. It's the first of this type of whiskey to be distributed to other states.

Read more