Old Fitzgerald Bourbon’s new Hospitality Concierge is a well-known culinary expert

There aren’t many American bourbon brands more historical and timeless than Old Fitzgerald. This iconic, award-winning brand, well-known for its wheated bourbon, was founded in the late 1800s. With all that history, recently, the brand announced it was entering a new era of hospitality by creating a new job title: the Old Fitzgerald Hospitality Concierge.

Old Fitzgerald Hospitality Concierge

Not only is Old Fitzgerald adding this new job to its organization, but it’s also hiring Gail Simmons, one of the most well-known culinary experts and television personalities, for this position.

“To me, hospitality is all about those meaningful little details – the touches that make someone feel truly welcome and cared for, from the moment they walk in, whether you’re hosting friends at home or showing them a hidden gem of a cocktail bar. Those details are within reach of any caring host,” Simmons says.

Simmons has already begun her work with Old Fitzgerald. She started by contributing to the keynote address for the brand’s new digital guide. Written and curated by menswear and spirits writer Eric Twardzik, the collection was aimed at the highest levels of hospitality (hotels, speakeasies, barbershops, restaurants, and more) in specific cities throughout the US. The first highlighted cities were New York City, Chicago, and Seattle.

A new bourbon

Along with announcing the new position, Old Fitzgerald also recently launched a new whiskey. Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old was matured in new, charred American oak barrels. According to the brand, it’s loaded with flavors like graham crackers, honey, fresh bread, brown sugar, and cinnamon. It’s available at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 700ml bottle.

“Old Fitzgerald has long embodied hospitality as a brand, and in the elegant Bourbon found in its bottles. Its new signature seven-year-old is simply beautiful, with layers of flavor that perfectly lend themselves to everything from straight pours to elevated cocktails,” says Simmons.