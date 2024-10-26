Try these great non-alcoholic drinks before Sober October is over

It all started with Dry January in 2012 in the UK, with people wanting to wean themselves off the booze they over-indulged in during the holidays. Keeping away from alcohol for the month of January was a chance to reset and start the year off in a better mindset. Because everyone loves to rhyme and attach a theme to a month, Sober October is the next one to get people to ditch the alcohol. To go into the holidays with a clear head to focus on the other aspects of the season, like being with friends and family, watching all of the spooky movies, and baking themed goodies, these are the non-alcoholic drinks to end your Sober October on a non-scary note.

Dappled Tonic

Water is the wettest treat, but sometimes you want it with a kick. Most tonic waters just don’t do it, but Dappled Tonic specifically crafted its beverages to stand alone when you don’t want that hangover but could be mixed with your favorite spirit. You can pick from citrus, floral, or aromatic to find the flavor that best suits your palette.

Recommended Videos

All four of the company’s owners are women, and two of them also run craft spirits companies, so the assignment was understood in creating a versatile product. While Portland, Oregon, is usually known for coffee, give the first tonic water brand from the Pacific Northwest a try and see if you miss the headache the next day.

Parch

If you want a non-alcoholic drink option that is ethically sourced and will work with your body instead of against it, Parch has the crafted agave-based cocktails for you. Whether you want to relax, relieve stress, or just indulge in a fun drink, the natural adaptogens and botanical ingredients in Parch take inspiration from the Southwestern U.S. and Mexico.

Not only will you feel better in the morning, but you will also feel good knowing your purchase of Parch helps The Mission Garden, located in Tucson, Arizona, to help maintain the biodiversity of the desert.

Other non-alcoholic drinks

Kin Euphorics

If you want adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics to be the base of your non-alcoholic drink journey, Kin Euphorics has tonics, cocktails, mixers, and more for you to try. Grab a full Kin kit or create your own bundle to see if your October is less spooky.

Surely

If you love wine but hate that wine-over, you’ve tried non-alcoholic versions. The bad part is that most taste like fizzy grape juice or flat wine that’s been left out for weeks. From red to rose, Surely has a few options so anyone can raise a glass without worrying about having too much.

Gruvi

If you are lucky, most places offer one, or maybe two, non-alcoholic beer options. Gruvi has plenty of choices, like an IPA or stout. You could also check out a few of the non-alcoholic wines. If you want to try these, hurry up, as Gruvi has a Sober October sale.

While Sober October started in 2014 as a cancer fundraiser, it has grown into a way to go into the holidays with less stress, better health, and a way to put the drinking off to the side to enjoy the holidays with a clear head. Whether you do Sober October for just the month or carry it throughout the whole holiday season, these are the non-alcoholic drinks to see you through.