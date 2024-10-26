 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Try these great non-alcoholic drinks before Sober October is over

By
Halloween party toast.
VGstockstudio / Shutterstock

It all started with Dry January in 2012 in the UK, with people wanting to wean themselves off the booze they over-indulged in during the holidays. Keeping away from alcohol for the month of January was a chance to reset and start the year off in a better mindset. Because everyone loves to rhyme and attach a theme to a month, Sober October is the next one to get people to ditch the alcohol. To go into the holidays with a clear head to focus on the other aspects of the season, like being with friends and family, watching all of the spooky movies, and baking themed goodies, these are the non-alcoholic drinks to end your Sober October on a non-scary note.

Dappled Tonic

Dappled Tonic set of drinks.
Dappled Tonic

Water is the wettest treat, but sometimes you want it with a kick. Most tonic waters just don’t do it, but Dappled Tonic specifically crafted its beverages to stand alone when you don’t want that hangover but could be mixed with your favorite spirit. You can pick from citrus, floral, or aromatic to find the flavor that best suits your palette.

Recommended Videos

All four of the company’s owners are women, and two of them also run craft spirits companies, so the assignment was understood in creating a versatile product. While Portland, Oregon, is usually known for coffee, give the first tonic water brand from the Pacific Northwest a try and see if you miss the headache the next day.

Related

Parch

Parch tonic set.
Parch

If you want a non-alcoholic drink option that is ethically sourced and will work with your body instead of against it, Parch has the crafted agave-based cocktails for you. Whether you want to relax, relieve stress, or just indulge in a fun drink, the natural adaptogens and botanical ingredients in Parch take inspiration from the Southwestern U.S. and Mexico.

Not only will you feel better in the morning, but you will also feel good knowing your purchase of Parch helps The Mission Garden, located in Tucson, Arizona, to help maintain the biodiversity of the desert.

Other non-alcoholic drinks

Two drinks with lime and mint garnish.
Wesual Click / Unsplash

Kin Euphorics

If you want adaptogens, nootropics, and botanics to be the base of your non-alcoholic drink journey, Kin Euphorics has tonics, cocktails, mixers, and more for you to try. Grab a full Kin kit or create your own bundle to see if your October is less spooky.

Surely

If you love wine but hate that wine-over, you’ve tried non-alcoholic versions. The bad part is that most taste like fizzy grape juice or flat wine that’s been left out for weeks. From red to rose, Surely has a few options so anyone can raise a glass without worrying about having too much.

Gruvi

If you are lucky, most places offer one, or maybe two, non-alcoholic beer options. Gruvi has plenty of choices, like an IPA or stout. You could also check out a few of the non-alcoholic wines. If you want to try these, hurry up, as Gruvi has a Sober October sale.

While Sober October started in 2014 as a cancer fundraiser, it has grown into a way to go into the holidays with less stress, better health, and a way to put the drinking off to the side to enjoy the holidays with a clear head. Whether you do Sober October for just the month or carry it throughout the whole holiday season, these are the non-alcoholic drinks to see you through.

Editors’ Recommendations

Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
London soccer club Arsenal teams up with non-alcoholic beer brand Athletic Brewing
Athletic Brewing Company's Run Wild IPA will be available at Arsenal's home stadium
arsenal soccer athletic beer brewing 081624 tle2247 1

In just a couple of weeks, the English Premier League will return and the big names of English football will be back on the pitch. Before kickoff, London team Arsenal have announced a new drinks partner -- and it's a non-alcoholic beer brand.

There's more and more interest in non-alcoholic and low-alcohol options as many people are looking to enjoy a drink without the booze. The U.S. brand Athletic Brewing Company has had great success as a non-alcoholic brewery in its home country, and now it is moving into the U.K. as well.

Read more
Make great drinks for everyone with these mocktail recipes
These drinks don't need alcohol to be a delicious celebration of summer
Shirley Temple mocktail

Not everyone fancies drinking alcohol, but almost everyone enjoys a tasty and beautifully served drink. If you're looking for options for your non-drinking friends or if you simply need a day off after over-indulging, try out these mocktail recipes for a fruity, delicious, and booze-free drink to end a busy day.
Pineapple mocktail
This recipe from Southern Living includes juicy pineapple for a taste of summer, plus mint for freshness and lime juice for zing.

You muddle a handful of mint leaves in a cocktail shaker, then add pineapple juice, lime juice, and vanilla and pineapple syrups to the shaker. No particular measurements here, but go easy on the syrups as these tend to be extremely sweet.

Read more
The best new non-alcoholic drinks for a happy hour without the hangover
NA drinks are better than ever
Wilderton Aperitivo and citrus.

Within the vast realm of drinks, the most evolved as of late is arguably the non-alcoholic category. While we've seen exciting new cocktail trends and useful new beer hop varieties, it's the NA world that's made the biggest strides in the last couple of years. That means we no longer have to shutter when seeing things like zero proof on labels, as the options now are better than ever.

Why the upswing? A perfect storm, really. Wellness trends continue while tech continues to evolve, making the creation of such drinks all the easier. The non-alcoholic drinks sector has proven itself to be a major player in the marketplace, and the producers have responded accordingly, giving these beverages the TLC they deserve.

Read more