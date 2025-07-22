 Skip to main content
How to make the Honey Bee, a cocktail from Beyonce’s whisky brand

A riff on the Bee's Knees from an icon's spirit label

By
Honey Bee cocktail.
Leslie Kirchhoff

There’s nothing new about celebrity spirit labels. Seems like everybody’s got one, from award-winning actors to musicians. But when Beyoncé makes a move, we’re at full attention, as the multi-faceted icon seems to turn everything she touches into gold.

Well, she’s done so yet again here. Her label, SirDavis, specializes in American whisky. And it serves as the core for a nice take on the classic Bee’s Knees cocktail.

If it gets really hot this July and August, check out some frozen whisky cocktail recipes. In the meantime, try this drink courtesy of the musician’s brand. You can even play around with the garnish, using anything from some honeycomb to a mini cowboy hat, an homage to Cowboy Carter herself.

Read on for the Queen Bey-approved, summer-ready cocktail.

The Honey Bee

Honey Bee cocktail.
Leslie Kirchhoff

Whisky, citrus, honey—you just don’t need much else for a great sipper. Consider dialing back the honey syrup a bit if you prefer a dryer cocktail as the whisky has a lot of candied flavors on its own. This is a three-ingredient cocktail built for sunny skies.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces SirDavis American Whisky
  • 3/4 ounce lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce honey syrup*
  • Garnish with honeycomb

*Honey Syrup: Ddd 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.

Method:

  1. Add liquid ingredients to a shaker tin with ice going in last.
  2. Shake for dilution and pour into a coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with honeycomb.

Don’t have the gear to make the drink? Don’t worry, there’s a cocktail kit for the above. Here’s to a refreshing summer.

