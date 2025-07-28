Whiskey lovers, this small-batch sour is your next go-to cocktail

We love a good whiskey cocktail recipe. From simple three-ingredient options to more involved versions, they’re all great utilizations of a fine spirit. Today, we’ve got a recipe from Wyoming Whiskey we’re excited to share.

A riff on a classic sour, this one uses the brand’s delicious small-batch bourbon and treats it to some fresh citrus, simple, egg white, and bitters. It’s easy enough to make yet impressive enough looking to be a great option next time you’re hosting happy hour. And you can change it up too, trying different bitters and garnishes.

Recommended Videos

It’s a western themed drink that owes its name to the famed river that runs through Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. The drink is great for an evening of stargazing or well on vacation in a special place like Yellowstone National Park. Get your apron and shaker kit out now and give it a go.

As always, use fresh citrus and feel free to play around with your sweetener (try agave or honey, for example).

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1 Egg white

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Method:

Reverse dry shake bourbon, lime juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg white in a shaker and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with cherries and a few dashes of bitters.

If you need some more inspiration, check out some of our related features. We’ve got stories on best bourbon brands and cask strength bourbon, among many others. And if you need some tips, read our whiskey drinking guide.