How they make the ideal late-summer cocktail at Charlotte’s highest rooftop bar

A drink to cheers the end of summer with

By
Nuvole TwentyTwo.
Nuvole TwentyTwo

The summer wind down is always bittersweet. But we’re still celebrating the warm days and carefree evenings, often with a good non-alcoholic beer or frozen whiskey cocktail in hand. Sometimes, we need a little added inspiration in terms of the next recipe.

We got a recipe from one of the best rooftop bars in the land. It comes to us from the east coast and mixes up tequila with citrus and tropical juices. A little agave, a little tiki, the end result is just right.

This recipe comes to us from Nuvole TwentyTwo, a Charlotte rooftop bar set on the 22nd floor of a building in Uptown. The bar has a great cocktail program and views for miles. It’s got us thinking about all kinds of agave spirit drinks, from modern ones to classic tequila cocktails.

Read on for the full recipe.

Last Call

Last Call cocktail.
Nuvole TwentyTwo

We’re not ready to declare last call on summer but we are very much into this drink. Use fresh citrus and fresh pineapple juice, if possible.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces Cazadores Reposado
  • 1 ounce house-made velvet falernum
  • 3/4 ounce Pineapple Juice
  • 1/2 ounce house-made tropical syrup
  • 1/4 ounce lime juice

Method:

  1. Shake all ingredients together well and strain over fresh ice into a rocks glass.
  2. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and dehydrated lime.

Don’t have the interest or time to make the house-made stuff? You can pick up falernum at most liquor stores or online. As for tropical syrup, go with something like this or just some POG from the grocery store.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

