Labor Day Weekend calls for a Pineapple Smash

Labor Day Weekend is coming right up, the last gasp of summer for a lot of folks. It’s a great weekend for camping, relaxing, or having a refreshing summer cocktail. Fortunately, we just got a recipe in our inbox that caught our attention.

Now is prime cocktail time. As we speak, fans are sipping on Honey Deuce drinks at the U.S. Open and making Aviation Gin cocktails to celebrate Wrexham’s new season in the Championship. Some of us are just looking for the ultimate cool-off in backyards, decks, and hammocks across the land.

Well, we have a good three-ingredient cocktail just for that. We suggest really dressing it up, either with the suggested bundle of mint of taking it to another level with some dehydrated citrus or a grilled piece of late-summer fruit. This is a recipe that’s engineered to please.

Read on for the full how-to in making a proper pineapple smash.

Basil Hayden Pineapple Smash

There’s reward in this recipe as it allows you to make your own pineapple syrup, the perfect accompaniment to a fine bourbon. You can reduce the sugar level in the syrup if you like something dryer or are just working with extra-ripe pineapple juice. Go the full nine yards and juice your own pineapple.

Ingredients:

2 parts Basil Hayden® Bourbon

1 part fresh lemon juice

1 part pineapple syrup*

Mint leaves (about 8), plus more for garnish

*Pineapple Syrup: Combine equal parts pineapple juice and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves, then let cool.