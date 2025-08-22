 Skip to main content
How to make the Up the Town Fizz with Aviation Gin

A citrus-packed cocktail from Ryan Reynolds' brand

By
Wrexham Aviation Gin.
Aviation Gin

Ryan Reynolds is a busy dude. When the movie star not acting or rooting on his soccer team Wrexham AFC, he’s looking over his celebrity drink brand in Aviation Gin. Today, to celebrate the start of the European soccer leagues, we’re toasting with one of his spirit label’s recipes.

There’s a lot to toast. Wrexham has done the unthinkable, being promoted three consecutive seasons in England. The team now plays in the Championship, just one level below the English Premiere League. That’s one step away from what many think is the top league in the world.

So as some of the biggest names in world soccer take to the field this weekend, consider a gin cocktail (in a special Wrexham-edition bottle no less). This one is easy to make and the results are delicious. Perhaps it will be your new good luck charm.

Read on for the full recipe.

Up the Town Fizz

Up the Town Fizz.
Aviation Gin

Blood orange is just not called upon enough in cocktails in our opinion. Here, it works well with the fresh lime, sparkling soda, and Aviation Gin.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces Aviation American Gin
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • 1 ounce blood orange juice
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • Top with sparkling soda
  • Blood orange wheel and mint for garnish

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients except sparkling soda into cocktail shaker with ice.
  2. Shake, then strain into glass and top with sparkling soda.
  3. Garnish with blood orange wheel and mint leaves.

Check out some of The Manual’s related material. We’ve got the latest on pro wine hacks and summer beer releases. Cheers.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

