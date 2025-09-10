How to make a Pornstar Martini using passion fruit liqueur

Tropical flavors are still all the rage, people. Just ask the many pineapple cocktail recipes out there, or the use of ingredients like acai, guava, and lychee. Today, we’re feeling like passion fruit.

The first Pornstar Martini cocktail is believed to have been concocted in London back in 2002. Since, it has not exactly become a classic but has certainly earned a following. It’s an underrated cocktail that evokes palm fronds and sand.

Of the lesser-known liqueurs out there, passion fruit options tend to be a bit easier to come by. That’s not too surprising, given the friendly flavor profile of the tropical fruit and how well it can blend with a spirit like vodka. Add a cool garnish and you have a sexy drink worthy of the Pornstar Martini name.

This recipe comes courtesy of Passoã, the passionfruit liqueur brand. It’s a lovely drink that’ll keep those beach bum feels going well through the beginning of autumn.

Pornstar Martini

This drink looks so good you’ll just want to jump in head first. As you know by now, use fresh lime juice.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Passoã

1 1/2 ounces vodka

1/2 ounce vanilla syrup

1/2 ounce lime juice

Pulp of 1 fresh passionfruit

Method:

Double shake all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Double strain and serve in a fancy pre-chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with one passionfruit half and serve with a shot of Prosecco or Champagne.

