 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to make a Pornstar Martini using passion fruit liqueur

By
Passoa Pornstar Martini.
Passoa / Passoa

Tropical flavors are still all the rage, people. Just ask the many pineapple cocktail recipes out there, or the use of ingredients like acai, guava, and lychee. Today, we’re feeling like passion fruit.

The first Pornstar Martini cocktail is believed to have been concocted in London back in 2002. Since, it has not exactly become a classic but has certainly earned a following. It’s an underrated cocktail that evokes palm fronds and sand.

Recommended Videos

Of the lesser-known liqueurs out there, passion fruit options tend to be a bit easier to come by. That’s not too surprising, given the friendly flavor profile of the tropical fruit and how well it can blend with a spirit like vodka. Add a cool garnish and you have a sexy drink worthy of the Pornstar Martini name.

This recipe comes courtesy of Passoã, the passionfruit liqueur brand. It’s a lovely drink that’ll keep those beach bum feels going well through the beginning of autumn.

Pornstar Martini

Martini glasses
Elena Kloppenburg/Unsplash / Unsplash

This drink looks so good you’ll just want to jump in head first. As you know by now, use fresh lime juice.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces Passoã
  • 1 1/2 ounces vodka
  • 1/2 ounce vanilla syrup
  • 1/2 ounce lime juice
  • Pulp of 1 fresh passionfruit

Method:

  1. Double shake all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Double strain and serve in a fancy pre-chilled coupe or martini glass.
  3. Garnish with one passionfruit half and serve with a shot of Prosecco or Champagne.

Eager for more recipes? Check out recent posts on late summer beer releases and the best fall cocktails. Cheers.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

Editors’ Recommendations

How to make the Campfire Coffee, a drink for Labor Day Weekend gatherings
An espresso drink we could cozy up with
Stranahan's Blue Peak.

Labor Day Weekend means camping for a lot of people. It's a great chance to enjoy good weather, the great outdoors, and a refreshing summer cocktail.

Here's one for the campfire crowd. We hunted down a cocktail that's perfect for outdoors adventures and stargazing. You can pack it into your site as it does not involve too much in the way of ingredients.

Read more
How to make the Channel Orange, a cocktail evoking early fall
A refreshing drink evoking chillier days
Channel Orange cocktail.

Labor Day Weekend is here and we're raising a glass. But what to fill it with? All of the things, from non-alcoholic beers and sparkling waters to low-ABV wines and cocktails.

It's raining drinks, from summer beer releases to fresh hop IPAs, due to come out any day now. But sometimes we like to play home bartender and whip something up from scratch. To do so, though, tends to involve a little guidance.

Read more
How PATRON does a spritz, an ideal Labor Day Weekend drink
Tequila, meet aperitivo
PATRON spritz table.

Labor Day Weekend is so close you can practically see it. The three-day weekend offers a great time to reminisce on adventures of the summer and make plans for the fall ahead. It's also a great time to relax, cocktail in hand.

Tequila continues to surge in the drinks world and we're not surprised. The dynamic agave spirit can feature well in all kinds of drinks, from simple Ranch Water recipes to more involved riffs on classic cocktails. It's a spirit you should have on hand during long holiday weekends.

Read more